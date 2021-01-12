English tastes victory after eight-year drought

LOS ANGELES • Harris English sank a six-foot birdie putt on Sunday's first play-off hole to defeat Chile's Joaquin Niemann and win the season-opening PGA Tournament of Champions, snapping an eight-year title drought.

The 31-year-old American collected his third career PGA Tour title after 2013 victories at the Mayakoba Classic and St Jude Classic and will jump to 17th in the world rankings.

"It's incredible," English said. "A lot of hard work over the years. You never think you're going to get here again. It's hard to win out here.

"I had a good chance this week. I felt good about my game. You've just got to get it done."

English fired a four-under 69 on a windy final day to join Niemann on 25-under 267 over the Plantation course at Kapalua, Hawaii.

Niemann, the world No. 31, birdied six of the first nine holes on his way to a 64 but was foiled in a bid for his second PGA trophy after 2019 at Greenbrier.

"It is what it is, but, yeah, pretty happy," the 22-year-old said. "I played awesome the whole week, especially today. One of my best rounds."

English qualified for the event only because of a special one-year invitation to players who reached last year's Tour Championship because last season was shortened by the Covid-19 pandemic.

"There have been ups and downs but it makes what happened today that much sweeter," he said. "It's awesome to get some validation."

He needed back-to-back birdies on the 668-yard, par-five 18th to win the title, the first coming at the 72nd hole to force the play-off.

In sudden death, English rolled a long eagle attempt beyond the hole while Niemann, in the rough on a greenside slope, punched out to the fringe and missed an 18-foot birdie putt before English closed out the drama.

"It was not an easy lie," Niemann said. "I gave myself a chance, but I just didn't do it."

Third-ranked Justin Thomas, last year's winner, was third on 268 after a closing 66, a day after making a homophobic slur, for which he has since apologised, following a missed putt.

