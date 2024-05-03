England’s Matt Wallace fires 63 to grab CJ Cup Byron Nelson lead

LOS ANGELES – It was a “solid” day for England’s Matt Wallace, as he birdied five of the first six holes on his way to grabbing the lead in the weather-hit first round of the PGA Tour’s CJ Cup Byron Nelson tournament on May 2.

The 34-year-old fired a bogey-free eight-under 63 at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, for a one-stroke lead over a group of seven players when darkness halted play with a handful of players still to finish.

Sweden’s Alex Noren, Canada’s Taylor Pendrith, Japan’s Taiga Semikawa and Americans Chesson Hadley, Jake Knapp, Davis Riley and Kelly Kraft all carded 64, but no one could hit the early target set by Wallace.

“It was great. Really solid day,” the leader said. “Got off to a great start. Three birdies to start any tournament is nice. Just a really solid round of golf.”

It was the lowest PGA Tour round for Wallace, a four-time European Tour winner whose only PGA triumph was at the 2023 Puntacana Championship in the Dominican Republic.

“I knew something like this was coming,” he added. “I know I’m building into a good stretch.”

Australia’s Jason Day, the defending champion, opened on 66.

“I feel like my game suits it pretty nice around this course,” he said.

“I think overall the average winning score is 22-under around here. You kind of have to shoot five or six under a day, somewhere in that region. So it’s good. Kind of on par right now.”

Three-time Major winner Jordan Spieth, who can complete a career Grand Slam by winning the PGA Championship in two weeks, shot a 68.

“I just played the easy holes poorly,” The American said. “Played the par-fives one-over. That was kind of the story of the day. The par-fives you need to be 2.5-under out here each day. I’ll have to make that back up.”

In other news, Tiger Woods has accepted a special exemption into the US Open in June at North Carolina’s Pinehurst Resort and Country Club, the USGA said.

Woods, who counts three US Open titles among his 15 Major championships, most recently competed at the Masters in April where he finished last among the 60 players who made the cut at Augusta National Golf Club.

“The US Open, our national championship, is a truly special event for our game and one that has helped define my career,” said the 48-year-old, who is also hoping to play at the PGA.

“I’m honoured to receive this exemption and could not be more excited for the opportunity to compete.” AFP, REUTERS