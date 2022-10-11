Emulating tiger is 'an honour'

LAS VEGAS - South Korea's Kim Joo-hyung reinforced his growing reputation as golf's newest star by outlasting world No. 4 Patrick Cantlay for a three-shot victory at the Shriners Children's Open on Sunday.

He became the first player since Tiger Woods to secure a second PGA Tour win before turning 21.

The baby-faced Kim fired a flawless five-under 66 for a record-equalling 24-under 260 total at TPC Summerlin.

Cantlay, who was tied for the lead with one hole remaining, stumbled at the finish line with a triple bogey following an uncharacteristic errant tee shot.

It was Kim's second Tour win in four starts, and his rapid rise to prominence was also accelerated by a memorable Presidents Cup debut in September.

Then, he contributed two points for the International team and emerged as a livewire at Quail Hollow with his fiery and exuberant displays.

Such was his flawless form at TPC Summerlin that he was bogey-free throughout four rounds, becoming the first player since J.T. Poston (2019 Wyndham Championship) to win without dropping a shot.

"It's really amazing. A few months ago, I didn't have any status in the US," said the 20-year-old Kim, winner of the Wyndham Championship in August.

"Now, being a two-time winner on Tour, having that place with Tiger, it's an unbelievable feeling for me. It's an honour for me, and it's a dream come true."

Tied overnight with Cantlay, the 2017 Shriners Children's Open winner and 2021 FedExCup champion, Kim seized a two-shot lead at the turn with three birdies on his outward nine.

The American turned on the style with four birdies down the stretch, against two more birdies from Kim which saw the leading duo tied for the lead playing the 18th hole.

Cantlay then pulled his drive into the wasteland. After a failed recovery attempt and a subsequent penalty drop, the American lost his chance for a ninth PGA Tour win as Kim cruised home with a par to succeed countryman Im Sung-jae as champion at TPC Summerlin.

"I got very lucky on the 18th. I'm not going to lie, Patrick played awesome and it was an honour to battle with him... to come out on top, I feel very fortunate," said Kim, who had faced Cantlay twice at the Presidents Cup with one win and one loss.

Cantlay said he simply put in a bad swing at the wrong time. "Not too unlucky. I made a bad swing, and it went where it went," he said.

It certainly has been a wild and amazing ride for Kim, who started the year without any status on the PGA Tour. He first earned special temporary membership by finishing third at the Genesis Scottish Open in July, a co-sanctioned tournament with the DP World Tour, before winning at Wyndham.

"Coming off a win, play-offs, the Presidents Cup, and a win this week is absolutely amazing. I've just got to keep going, and I'm enjoying the ride, so hopefully, many more to come," said Kim.

"I've still got a long way to go and I want to hopefully have a long career on the PGA Tour. I've got a lot of work to do."

He heads to Japan for the Oct 13-16 Zozo Championship at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club.

"There are a lot of things that I still need to get better at in golf, and there are a lot of guys out here who have a lot more success than me, so I've got to learn and I've got to keep playing better," said Kim, who had compatriots Im, Lee Kyoung-hoon and Kim Seong-hyeon waiting by the 18th greenside to celebrate another Korean win.

"It's amazing. You know, they're my big brothers, and for them to wait on the 18th green for me, I'm really grateful for that. It's special for me for them to be there."

It was certainly a week to remember for the Korean contingent.

Seong-hyeon (66) enjoyed a tied-fourth finish on 20 under, Im (67) came in seventh in his title defence and Kim Si-woo (67) settled for tied-eighth to make it four Koreans in the top 10 of a PGA Tour event for the first time.

