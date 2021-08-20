Elevate Women's golf: R&A

LONDON • The Women's British Open this week will feature a record US$5.8 million (S$7.9 million) prize fund with the winner earning US$870,000, the R&A announced on Wednesday.

That represents a US$1.3 million increase over last year's prize fund for the event, which is the final of five Majors on the LPGA and Ladies European tour calendars.

The largest prize fund in women's golf will increase to at least US$6.8 million next year, more than doubling the fund from just three years ago.

"We are absolutely committed to elevating the AIG Women's Open and enhancing its status as one of golf's premier Championships," R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers said in a statement.

"With our partners at AIG, we are taking action to make change happen and also sending out a strong signal that more needs to be done by everyone involved to grow women's golf.

"It needs greater investment and support from golf bodies, sponsors, the media and fans to help us grow the game's commercial success and generate the income and revenues necessary to make prize fund growth viable and sustainable."

For the men's Majors, the US Open offers the richest purse with the winner taking home US$2.25 million from a total of US$12.5 million. But it still falls short of the Tour Championship (winner gets US$15 million from US$46 million) and the Players Championship (US$2.7 million from US$15 million).

"We have set a new benchmark for prize money in women's Major championship golf this week, and thanks to AIG, will build on it still further next year," Slumbers added.

"We hope this will inspire other events to follow our lead and help us to take a collective leap forward for the women's game."

England's Georgia Hall won her first Major as a rookie at the 2018 Women's British Open at Royal Lytham and St Annes and was thrilled with the news.

"It's phenomenal and fantastic to hear that and that it's actually happening," she said of the increased prize fund.

"Week-in, week-out, we want to play for big prize funds and it just recognises what an amazing event this is. To me, it's the biggest event in women's golf, and it's great news for all our players."

Her compatriot Charley Hull is still seeking her first Major title and is spurred on by the increase in prize money as well.

"I think it's brilliant... Next year it's going to go up to US$6.8 million," said Hull, who is coming off a fifth-place finish at the Women's Scottish Open.

"It's getting a lot more recognition which is good. I think it deserves that."

The Women's British Open began yesterday at Carnoustie Golf Links in Scotland, with the 2022 event scheduled to be played at Muirfield.

American Nelly Korda carded a five-under 67 to share a three-way lead with Sweden's Madelene Sagstrom and South Korea's Kim Sei-young. The round was yet to be completed at press time.

Korda, 23, who became world No. 1 after her win in the LPGA Championship in June and enhanced her status as a rising star by claiming the Olympic gold medal in Tokyo last month, finished with eight birdies and three bogeys.

WOMEN'S BRITISH OPEN

Day 2: Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208, 6pm