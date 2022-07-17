Early starters make hay in calm conditions

ST ANDREWS • The British Open third round began in bright sunshine at St Andrews yesterday, and the early starters took advantage of the benign conditions on the Old Course with a flurry of birdies.

American Kevin Kisner picked up nine birdies in a round of seven-under 65 to move to seven-under 209, six shots behind overnight leader Cameron Smith of Australia, who totalled 133 for two rounds. American Brian Harman (68) and Ireland's Shane Lowry (69) later joined Kisner on 209.

A while later, Englishman Tommy Fleetwood's 66 gave him the clubhouse lead on 207.

Smith held a two-shot advantage over American Cameron Young, with Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy and Norwegian Viktor Hovland a further stroke back.

At press time, the leaders had yet to complete their rounds.

But Kisner, the world No. 25, had been hoping the afternoon conditions were less ideal than in the morning, when he revelled in the lack of wind to make six birdies in a front nine of 30 - which is one off the Open record at St Andrews set by Tony Jacklin in 1970.

"I don't (think my score can be matched) if the wind keeps picking up," said the 38-year-old, who just made Friday's halfway level-par cut. "It's starting to blow pretty good now, and 17th hole is a par-five. So good luck there."

His luck ran out on the back nine, however, as he made bogeys on the 12th and 17th while three-putting for a disappointing par from the front edge of the 18th green.

"The bogey on 12 and the par on 18 will eat at me a little bit, but it was a heck of a day," Kisner added.

Another early starter, Italian Francesco Molinari, the 2018 champion, made seven birdies to be six under after a 66.

Former US Open winner Bryson DeChambeau (67) was also charging up the leaderboard with five birdies and an eagle but was halted by a double-bogey at the 16th to remain at six under.

"There was a bit of everything - I was glad to get in at five under for today," the American told the BBC.

"I was working on launching the ball better, and I have never been good at these drills...

"I am still going to work my butt off to be the best I can be, no matter what the golf tournament is."

On his blip at the 16th, he added: "The tee shot was fine. I tried to play a cut and cross to the left and it was difficult to get my head wrapped around a 120 footer.

"I didn't launch it very well - it derailed me a bit."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS