Early burst fires Ernst to third career victory

MIAMI • Austin Ernst started strong and held on through two late bogeys on Sunday, firing a final-round 70 to beat Jennifer Kupcho by five strokes at the LPGA Drive On Championship in Ocala, Florida.

World No. 33 Ernst began the day with a one-stroke lead over the 21st-ranked Kupcho, and built it to six with a burst of four straight birdies from the fourth to seventh holes.

Back-to-back bogeys at the 12th and 13th saw her lead dwindle to three strokes, but Kupcho's challenge faded with a double-bogey at the par-three 15th as Ernst cruised home for her third LPGA Tour title with a 15-under total of 273.

"The difference this week, I just fully committed to believing in what I do and that it's good enough," said the 29-year-old American winner, whose second title last August at the NW Arkansas Championship came six years after her first. "I think this week it proved it was more than good enough."

Playing partner Kupcho, 23, carded a two-over 74, with the former top-ranked amateur still in search of her first LPGA win.

Fellow American Jenny Coleman finished third, seven shots back of the winner on the strength of a closing 71.

South Korea's Chun In-gee shot 69 to finish one shot behind Coleman and Switzerland's Albane Valenzuela shot 73 for a 282 total to round out the top five.

Ernst hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 greens in regulation and with the US$225,000 (S$303,000) winner's share, surpassed the US$4 million mark in career earnings.

She enjoyed a low-pressure finish on her way to the tournament win, having at least a share of the lead after every round.

"It was fun to walk up and know I was going to win. I haven't had that yet, so that was fun," she said.

Third-ranked Nelly Korda, tied with Ernst and Kupcho for the first-round lead, finished tied for 28th after rounds of 76 and 75 over the weekend.

