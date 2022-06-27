Duel with Cantlay will be fun: Schauffele

NEW YORK • As the golfing world grapples with the feud between the US PGA Tour and the Saudi-backed breakaway LIV Golf Invitational Series, Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay have both declared their love of playing with each other on the same circuit.

World No. 15 Schauffele produced a late birdie spree to hold on to a slender lead at the PGA Tour's Travelers Championship on Saturday with a three-under 67.

The American had a one-shot advantage heading into yesterday's final round at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut.

But the 28-year-old from California left it late to ensure he would remain on top of the leaderboard with a pair of birdies on the 16th and 17th holes to drop to 17 under for the tournament.

He finished just in front of Cantlay, who had a bogey-free 63 to move to 16 under.

Schauffele was looking forward to a final-round duel with close friend and Ryder Cup playing partner Cantlay.

"It will be fun. I've been looking forward to playing with Pat in a final round," he said.

"We don't get paired together very often in regular tournaments, only in those team ones.

"So there's a certain level of comfort we have playing with each other and hopefully that pays off and hopefully we can make a lot of birdies."

Cantlay was similarly enthused by the prospect of a final-day shoot-out with his friend.

"We actually haven't played that much together in tournament play, maybe only three times in the last three, four years," the world No. 6 said.

"So it will be good to go out there again with him.

"It's always nice to be out with him, if he's on my team or not. I'm going to go out there tomorrow and try as hard as I can and let the chips fall where they may."

American Sahith Theegala was three off the lead on 14 under after his 64. The highlight of his round was a brilliant eagle three on the par-five 13th, where he reached the green in two before rolling in an 11-foot putt. The only blemish of his round came at the 18th, where he had a bogey.

Compatriot Kevin Kisner was one behind Theegala on 13 under after his 66.

There was more disappointment for Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy, who had a 72.

The four-time Major champion, who shot a 62 in the first round, had fallen away on Friday after a second round that included a quadruple bogey eight on the 12th hole.

He navigated his return to the 12th safely on Saturday with a par, but was already struggling after making a double-bogey and bogey on the front nine.

Two more bogeys on the 14th and 16th holes left him tied for 31st place on six under, 11 shots off the lead.

