Drought over, Spieth eyes another Masters victory

SAN ANTONIO • After nearly four winless years, Jordan Spieth is back in business.

The one-time wunderkind picked up his first PGA Tour win a couple of weeks shy of his 20th birthday in 2013 and went on win the Masters - his first of three Majors - two years later, kicking off a remarkable early-career run.

But he had not hoisted a trophy since the British Open in 2017.

That drought ended on Sunday after he shot a final round six-under 66 at the Texas Open at TPC San Antonio on Sunday to finish on 18-under 270, beating fellow American Charlie Hoffman (66) by two strokes, while Matt Wallace (70) resided in third place at 14 under.

He later admitted after the final round that it had not completely hit him yet that he was back in the winner's circle.

"It's been a road that's had a lot of tough days. I've had people in my corner that have always believed in me, even when I've kind of believed less in myself," said Spieth, 27.

"I just feel a lot of gratitude to those who have helped me kind of get back here."

The win could provide much-needed momentum for the 12-time PGA Tour winner, who came into the tournament largely looking to fine-tune his short game before travelling to Augusta this week to compete in the Masters - the first men's Major of the year starts on Thursday.

"I've got quite a bit to piece together in my game, so it's actually pretty easy for me to put my head down and actually focus on getting to work for this next week," said Texan native Spieth, adding that he hoped to work on his swing.

"The consistency and the clean-up and kind of the tightness of the swing has still quite a ways to go."

Meanwhile, world No. 3 Jon Rahm became a first-time father over the weekend, meaning he should be on hand when play starts at the Masters in Augusta, Georgia.

"Without a doubt, the greatest day of my life," the Spaniard said in an Instagram post on Sunday, announcing that his wife, Kelley, had given birth to a boy - Kepa Cahill.

Rahm had warned bettors last month he would leave Augusta if his wife went into labour during the tournament, but with the baby safely delivered, there will be no lingering concerns as he goes in search of his first Major win.

