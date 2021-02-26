Doubts cast on a Tiger comeback

LOS ANGELES • The serious lower leg injuries Tiger Woods suffered in a car crash on Tuesday typically lead to a long and perilous recovery, calling into question his ability to play professional golf again, according to medical experts who have treated similar injuries.

The golf legend was in hospital on Wednesday after surgery.

In the accident near Los Angeles, Woods' right leg was smashed with his right foot severely injured. His leg muscles swelled so much that surgeons had to cut open the tissue covering them to relieve pressure.

Law enforcement officials have said the 15-time Major champion, who has been plagued by back issues in recent years resulting in five operations, one as recently as December, will not face reckless driving charges for the crash which did not involve other cars.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva added the most Woods could face would be a low-level offence known as an infraction if investigators conclude that he was speeding or not paying attention.

Investigators hope the new vehicle was equipped with a "black box" data recorder that will shed light on the cause of the accident. But in the meantime, the 45-year-old is facing a long recovery ahead.

Athletes with severe leg injuries thought to doom their careers have managed to come back. Quarterback Alex Smith resumed National Football League action last season after a gruesome leg break and golf great Ben Hogan returned decades ago after a car accident.

However, Woods' injuries are more extensive, and his path to recovery is strewn with serious obstacles. Infections, inadequate bone healing and, in the former world No. 1's case, previous injuries and chronic back issues may make a recovery lasting months or even years more difficult, and reduce his chances of playing again.

As chief of orthopaedic trauma at UMass Memorial Medical Centre, Dr. R. Malcolm Smith frequently sees the type of injuries suffered by Woods, which he said brings "massive disability" and other grave consequences.

"A very rough estimate is that there is a 70 per cent chance of it healing completely," he added.

According to Dr Reza Firoozabadi, an orthopaedic trauma surgeon at Harbourview Medical Centre in Seattle, it will be "months and months before he can bear weight on his leg again" and it may take "five to 14 months for his lower leg bones to grow together, assuming they do so at all".

The biggest hurdle will be his foot and ankle injuries, Dr Firoozabadi and others said. Regaining range of motion and strength can take three months to a year.

Depending on the extent of the injuries, Woods may barely be able to walk, even after rehabilitation, which may be complicated by his recent back surgery.

As he has also gone for rehabilitation for painkiller addiction, pain management during his recovery may be more difficult. Dr Smith is pessimistic about chances of a competitive return, saying Woods "may never play golf again".

Some of his peers still have hope the sport's biggest star can one day entertain galleries again, owing to his famed never-say-die spirit.

World No. 1 and two-time Major winner Dustin Johnson tweeted that he was wishing Woods "a quick recovery and a Ben Hogan style comeback". "If anyone can do it, it's TW," he wrote.

Others are more downcast. Six-time Major winner Nick Faldo feels it would be "quite extraordinary" if Woods completes another comeback, by far the most daunting of his career. "It's tough enough playing at 45 when you're playing against kids that are 25," he said.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, NYTIMES