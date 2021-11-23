Double delight for Ko as she ends year on a high

NAPLES (Florida) • Ko Jin-young earned her second LPGA Tour Player of the Year award, after firing nine birdies for a sparkling final round nine-under 63 to retain her title at the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship in Tiburon on Sunday.

The 26-year-old South Korean ended the year on a tear, winning five of her last nine LPGA tournaments and edging out world No. 1 and Olympic champion Nelly Korda for the accolade. The American closed with a 69 for a 17-under 271, six back of Ko and tied for fifth.

"It's a really great honour to get the player of the year... I'm so proud of myself," Ko, who also took home the sport's biggest award in 2019, said.

The world No. 2 had recently been battling a left wrist injury that kept her practices to a minimum, but it did not seem to hamper the two-time Major champion as she finished on 23-under 265.

"I didn't practise at all for this week, not even Monday or Tuesday," she said after earning her 12th Tour victory.

"But I still played really well this week. I couldn't believe I was hitting every shot so straight and how every putt went in. It was cool."

Ko began the final round in a four-way tie for the lead and ended with a one-stroke win over Japan's Nasa Hataoka (64).

American Mina Harigae (67) and Frenchwoman Celine Boutier (68) shared third place on 270.

"I had to make a lot of birdies on the front nine, and I made it," Ko said of her hot start, in which she shot a 30 before making the turn.

"So I didn't look at the score board until No. 12 or 13. But I knew Nelly and Nasa were playing well, so I just wanted to keep within myself and not look at the scoreboard or the other players."

The US$1.5 million (S$2.04 million) winner's prize pushed her past US$9 million in career earnings.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS