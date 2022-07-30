Donald insists he 'won't do a Henrik'

DETROIT • Former world No. 1 Luke Donald has said he "would love" to be named captain of Team Europe for next year's Ryder Cup, insisting he would see it through unlike Henrik Stenson, who was stripped of the captaincy after joining the LIV Golf Invitational Series.

Stenson was removed from the role last week after his decision to move to the lucrative Saudi-backed breakaway circuit. Media reports have said Donald is being lined up as the Swede's replacement, with an official announcement expected next week.

The 44-year-old Briton has never finished on the losing side as a player in four Ryder Cup appearances, winning 101/2 points from his 15 matches. He also served as vice-captain when Europe won the Ryder Cup by beating the United States in 2018.

"I've certainly had some of my best moments on the golf course in the Ryder Cups," Donald said after carding two-under 70 in the opening round of the PGA Tour's Rocket Mortgage Classic on Thursday, leaving him joint-53rd.

"What an amazing honour it is to represent Europe in the Ryder Cup, and I would love to be a captain. That would be a huge honour as well. I'm disappointed I guess that (Stenson) would put his name forward and then go to LIV.

"If I got this captaincy, I would live up to my word and see it through. Let me put it that way. I wouldn't be doing a Henrik."

Donald added that he had not been approached to play on the LIV circuit, but said he had turned down a broadcast role with the breakaway league.

The Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome, Italy hosts the next edition of the biennial Ryder Cup, starting in late September next year. Europe suffered their heaviest defeat in the team competition, going down 19-9 at Whistling Straits last year.

Coming off a win last Sunday at the PGA Tour's 3M Open, American Tony Finau stayed in stellar form and shot an eight-under 64 to tie Canada's Taylor Pendrith for the first-round lead at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

The duo were one shot shy of tying the course record at Detroit Golf Club.

They held a two-shot edge over five golfers tied for third at six-under 66, including Americans Michael Thompson, Webb Simpson, Cameron Champ, Lee Hodges and England's Matt Wallace.

"The ball-striking was nice today," said Finau, who had eight birdies and stayed bogey-free.

"I guess I hit every green, which I wasn't aware of until after my round. First time in my career, so that was nice. I had a look every single hole for birdie and was able to pop a few in."

REUTERS