'Dominant' Scheffler gets players' vote

WASHINGTON - Top-ranked Scottie Scheffler, who won four times this year including his first Major at the Masters in April, was on Saturday named the 2021-2022 PGA Tour Player of the Year.

The 26-year-old American won with 89 per cent of the vote from his fellow PGA Tour players after capturing a season-high four titles within a two-month span capped by his Green Jacket triumph at Augusta National.

"Congratulations to Scottie on his remarkable season and his unprecedented achievements," PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said.

"Undoubtedly, one of the highest compliments a player can receive is the endorsement from his peers and the fact that Scottie's season was both dominant and consistent spoke volumes to the membership."

Australia's Cameron Smith, the world No. 2 who bolted from the PGA to the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series earlier this month, and Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy, who edged out Scheffler for the FedEx Cup play-off crown, were the other finalists for the award.

Scheffler won his first PGA title in February at the Phoenix Open, defeating Patrick Cantlay with a birdie on the third play-off hole.

Three weeks later at Bay Hill, he captured the Arnold Palmer Invitational and then won the WGC Matchplay crown, defeating countryman Kevin Kisner in the championship match to claim the world No. 1 ranking in March, which he has held since.

In his first event atop the rankings, Scheffler won the Masters, defeating McIlroy by three strokes for his fourth triumph in six starts, a PGA feat unseen since Australian Jason Day managed it in the 2014-15 campaign.

He joined 15-time Major champion Tiger Woods, Dustin Johnson, Fred Couples and Ian Woosnam as the only players to win the Masters as the top-ranked golfer.

Scheffler also joined Woods as the only players to win a Major and WGC title among four triumphs in a PGA season, and it could have been even more after finishing tied second at the US Open in June.

The 2020 PGA Rookie of the Year has stayed with the PGA in a season of turmoil where many of the sport's big names left for the upstart LIV series, which has offered guaranteed huge contracts and record US$25 million (S$35 million) event purses.

"As gratifying as it has been to see his development on the course over the last several years, we are equally thankful that Scottie has embraced the role as an ambassador of the PGA Tour and the game of golf," Monahan said.

His peers also sang his praises, with McIlroy saying: "He deserves this maybe more than I deserve it. He played an unbelievable season. Hell of a player, hell of a competitor. Even better person. Love his family."

Scheffler had 11 top-10 finishes in 25 starts in the season, including runner-up efforts at the Houston Open and Tour Championship.

With US$14,046,910, he earned the most in a single season in PGA Tour history, breaking the mark of US$12,030,465 by compatriot and three-time Major winner Jordan Spieth in 2014-15. Bonus money also boosted his season income to US$24,796,910.

