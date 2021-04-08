DJ can hit repeat mode at Masters

World No. 1 Dustin Johnson teeing off on the fourth hole during a practice round at Augusta National on Monday.
  • Published
    36 min ago
Nick Faldo. Jack Nicklaus. Tiger Woods. These are the only golfers in the 87-year history of the Masters to have claimed back-to-back Green Jackets. Do not be surprised to see a fourth man, Dustin Johnson, adding his name to that short list on Sunday, said Jim Mackay, the former caddie of American star Phil Mickelson.

Mackay, 55, was on Mickelson's bag for 25 years and at his side when he won three Masters (2002, 2004, 2010). He now does commentary work for NBC and was at the course last week for the Augusta National Women's Amateur Tournament.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 08, 2021, with the headline 'DJ can hit repeat mode at Masters'. Subscribe
