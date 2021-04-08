DJ can hit repeat mode at Masters

Nick Faldo. Jack Nicklaus. Tiger Woods. These are the only golfers in the 87-year history of the Masters to have claimed back-to-back Green Jackets. Do not be surprised to see a fourth man, Dustin Johnson, adding his name to that short list on Sunday, said Jim Mackay, the former caddie of American star Phil Mickelson.

Mackay, 55, was on Mickelson's bag for 25 years and at his side when he won three Masters (2002, 2004, 2010). He now does commentary work for NBC and was at the course last week for the Augusta National Women's Amateur Tournament.