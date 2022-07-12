Divided stars hoping to make good weather of it

LONDON • St Andrews provides an iconic setting for a historic British Open this week as in-form Rory McIlroy and world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler lead the contenders to win the Claret Jug and maybe divert attention away from the continuing fallout over the breakaway LIV Series.

The home of golf welcomes the final Major of the year after a turbulent few weeks dominated by the controversial launch of the Saudi-backed tour.

The sight of the world's top golfers teeing it up in the Fife town for the 150th Open will be a stark contrast to the brash eruption onto the scene of the LIV Series, which has torn up tradition with its shotgun starts, 54-hole tournaments and no cuts.

But while the PGA Tour and DP World Tour, formerly known as the European Tour, moved to ban the rebels who left to join the new series, British Open organisers followed the US Open in allowing them to compete in St Andrews, as the Majors operate independently from the pro circuits.

"The Open is golf's original championship and since it was first played in 1860, openness has been fundamental to its ethos and unique appeal," said Martin Slumbers, the chief executive of the R&A.

The likes of LIV recruits and former Major winners Sergio Garcia, Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed, Phil Mickelson and Brooks Koepka, will tee off on Thursday.

All will hope to make an impact as an expected record crowd of 290,000 get set to descend on the legendary links on Scotland's east coast.

However it is Masters champion Scheffler, who also came second at last month's US Open, who leads the field of contenders.

McIlroy is also hoping to end an eight-year wait to add to his four Major victories, after finishing as the runner-up to Scheffler at Augusta and sharing fifth spot at the US Open.

"I can't go into The Open approaching it like I've got unfinished business at this golf course," McIlroy told the tournament's website.

"I feel like there's enough pressure on me anyway without putting more on myself."

Seven years ago, the weather was so foul that play in the last Open at St Andrews was not completed until the Monday, when Zach Johnson prevailed in a play-off. Conditions are always such a big part of the Open experience, but the weather this time is forecast to remain benign at least until the weekend.

That might not be a good thing in the eyes of 2017 Open champion Jordan Spieth, who feels it could make St Andrews too easy, turning it into a "wedge contest".

Some believe the lowest score in a men's Major, Branden Grace's 62 in the Open at Birkdale five years ago, could even come under threat.

Reigning Open champion Collin Morikawa is hoping to pull off the rare feat of retaining the title, but admitted he is unfamiliar with the surroundings.

"I don't know the golf course. I don't know how I am going to play it," the American told the BBC.

"Hopefully, the wind is up. That is one thing that I've heard, that the weather needs to be there. But I am going to embrace it."

In contrast, one man who does know all about what it takes to win an Open at St Andrews is Tiger Woods.

Two of his three Open triumphs have come here, in 2000 and 2005, well before injuries began to wreak havoc with his body. Now 46, the 15-time Major champion did not play at last month's US Open as he continues his recovery from severe leg injuries suffered in a car crash last year.

However, Woods is in the field and he impressed partner Justin Thomas during a practice round on Sunday.

"This has been the one circled for him," the reigning PGA Championship winner said.

"He's excited to be here. I feel about Tiger being here like I always do - he's going to find a way to be just fine."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE