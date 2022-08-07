Dinner bet spurs Chun to top of leaderboard

GULLANE (Scotland) • South Korea's Chun In-gee has found a new motivation to not make any bogeys in all the events she plays in.

Every time she has a bogey-free round, her caddie will buy her dinner. That did not happen on Friday, but she still carded a second-round five-under 66 at the Women's British Open to take a one-shot lead as she set her sights on a second Major of the season.

"So before I start (a) tournament, my caddie, Dean, and I talk about the course. And after that, we had a little bit of betting, our game," the 27-year-old said.

"If I make the bogey-free round, he said he's going to buy dinner and pay me like US$100 (S$138) for each day if I can make it.

"So before I start (my) round, I always like setting another goal to make bogey-free round. I think that mindset has helped a lot on the course."

On eight-under 134, Chun led by a shot at Muirfield from South Africa's Ashleigh Buhai and Swede Madelene Sagstrom, who shot 65s, and by two from seven-time Major winner, Park In-bee (67).

Chun had six birdies, an undesired bogey and made a great par at the last. She drove into a bunker but hit her third to five feet to snatch the halfway lead.

"Links golf is all about manufacturing a score," said the 11th-ranked player, who won this season's Women's PGA Championship - her third Major following wins at the 2015 US Women's Open and 2016 Evian Championship.

"This has already been a good season. I was so pleased to win my third Major and now I have another chance. My goal tomorrow is to have a bogey-free round."

Buhai looked set to join Chun at the top after covering 17 holes in a flawless seven under, but she dropped her only shot of the day at the 18th after finding a bunker with her second shot.

In the end, she had to hole a tricky five-footer for bogey.

"I was disappointed to finish with a dropped shot, but I am super chuffed with the round," said the 33-year-old. "I was very patient and am extremely pleased to be in this position."

Sagstrom, 29, finished joint-second at Carnoustie a year ago, and she has grown to love links golf.

"I first came over for British Amateur Championships and it was hate at first sight," she admitted.

"It's taken me a while, but at last I seem to have figured it out. The funny bounces, taking the good with the bad."

The cut fell on three over and two major casualties were defending champion Anna Nordqvist, who shot 72 for four over, and South Korea's world No. 1 Ko Jin-young, who had a 71 for five over.

Elsewhere, rising South Korean star Kim Joo-hyung fired a six-under 64 to share the second-round lead in the US PGA Tour's Wyndham Championship on Friday.

Kim, who had battled back after opening on Thursday with a quadruple-bogey eight to shoot a 67, had a nine-under total of 131 to share the lead with Americans Brandon Wu (67) and Ryan Moore (66) in the weather-disrupted tournament at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS

WOMEN'S BRITISH OPEN

Day 4: Singtel TV Ch115 & StarHub Ch206, 8pm