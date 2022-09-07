Defector Smith among PGA best-player nominees

LOS ANGELES - LIV Golf Invitational Series member Cameron Smith is one of three nominees for the 2021-22 PGA Tour Player of the Year honours, but it is unlikely that the Australian will win it.

Four-time Major winner Rory McIlroy and world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler are also up for the Jack Nicklaus Award, which will be determined by a vote of Tour members who played in at least 15 FedExCup events during the season.

According to multiple reports, they are likely to vote for either of the two instead of the 29-year-old Smith, who joined LIV Golf just last week.

World No. 2 Smith, who won The Players Championship and the British Open, tied for fourth on his LIV Golf debut last weekend at Boston, pocketing US$1.5 million (S$2.1 million).

He and the other LIV golfers were suspended from the PGA Tour after they joined the breakaway circuit.

Scheffler had arguably the best season among the three. He claimed victories at the Phoenix Open, Arnold Palmer Invitational, WGC-Dell Technologies Matchplay and the Masters, where McIlroy finished runner-up and Smith finished tied for third.

"Scottie Scheffler is going to win the Player of the Year," said McIlroy after beating him at the Tour Championship in August.

The Northern Irishman, a vocal advocate for the PGA Tour who has also been speaking out regularly against LIV Golf, has already won the award thrice.

"There's no doubt about that. You know, it would have been fitting for him to end his breakout season with a FedExCup title. I think he... deserves this maybe more than I deserve it. He played an unbelievable season," he added.

Smith acknowledged last week that money was a factor in his decision to make the move to LIV Golf, even though it will cost him a spot on the International team for September's Presidents Cup.

The Australian said he hopes the switch will allow him to spend more time back home. He also began lobbying for world ranking points to be awarded for the circuit's three-round events that feature fields of 48.

The nominees for the PGA Tour Rookie of the Year - the Arnold Palmer Award - are Tom Kim, Sahith Theegala and Cameron Young.

Voting runs till Friday and the winners will be announced at a later date.

AFP, REUTERS