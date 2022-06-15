'Deepest of sympathy' for 9/11 victims

BOSTON • Phil Mickelson has said he has the "deepest of sympathy" for those who had lost loved ones on Sept 11, 2001 after a coalition of families whose relatives died in the worst terrorist attack perpetrated on American soil criticised his move to the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series.

The PGA Tour last week suspended the six-time Major champion and other members who joined LIV, with commissioner Jay Monahan saying they had "decided to turn their backs" on the circuit.

Last week, advocacy group 9/11 Families United sent an open letter to Mickelson and other Americans who joined LIV Golf, condemning their participation.

Fifteen of the 19 hijackers that day were from Saudi Arabia. The Gulf kingdom has long denied a role in the attack, which killed nearly 3,000 people but the Saudis continue to be accused of complicity.

"I would say to everyone that has lost loved ones, lost friends on 9/11 that I have deep, deep empathy for them. I can't emphasise that enough," Mickelson said on Monday ahead of this week's US Open. "I have the deepest of sympathy and empathy for them."

Terry Strada, the national chair of 9/11 Families United, responded in a statement on Monday, saying Mickelson and his fellow LIV golfers "should be ashamed".

"They are helping the Saudi regime 'sportswash' their reputation in return for tens of millions of dollars," she said.

On his PGA suspension, "Lefty" hopes it is not a permanent one so that he can toggle between both tours in the future.

"(I'm) very appreciative of the many memories, opportunities, experiences, friendships, relationships PGA Tour has provided, and those are going to last - those will last a lifetime, but I'm hopeful that I'll have a chance to create more," the 51-year-old said.

"I gave as much back to the PGA and the game of golf as I could throughout my 30 years here and through my accomplishments on the course I've earned a lifetime membership. I intend to keep that, and then choose going forward which events to play and not."

Mickelson, who has finished runner-up six times at the US Open and will get another shot at completing the career Grand Slam on his 30th attempt at the Country Club in Brookline, added that he respected those who have "strong opinions" on his decision to switch camps to LIV.

Bryson DeChambeau's suspension has yet to kick in - it will come into effect once he makes his LIV debut in Portland later this month - but the 2020 US Open champion has no regrets about his decision.

"There was a lot of financials to it and a lot of time. I get to have a life outside of the game of golf as well," the world No. 29 said.

The fracture between both competitions has left Justin Thomas "feeling sad". The ban means those who jump ship can no longer play on the Tour or feature in the Presidents Cup. It could also hurt the Ryder Cup and the PGA Championship winner is worried.

"Things like that could potentially get hurt because of some of the people that are leaving, and if more go, it's just sad," he said.

"It just makes me sad. Everything has got a price, I guess."

Thomas hopes the rift does not get personal, with the likes of former world No. 1 Dustin Johnson reportedly getting US$150 million (S$208.8 million) just to ditch the PGA.

"You can disagree with the decision," he said. "But for people at home to say that D.J. is now a bad person, that's not fair. That's just not right."

