Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Bryson DeChambeau, a two-time US Open champion, was one of the biggest names to leave the PGA Tour for the Saudi-backed venture four years ago.

LONDON – American Bryson DeChambeau will bring his big-hitting game to the DP World Tour next season after the collapse of LIV Golf, the European organisation said on Nov 17 .

The 33-year-old DeChambeau, a two-time US Open champion, was one of the biggest names to leave the PGA Tour for the Saudi-backed venture four years ago.

DeChambeau’s move is the latest boost for the DP World Tour, which also announced that Major champions Dustin Johnson, Cameron Smith and Bubba Watson have signed agreements to receive invitations to a specific number of tournaments next season.

Two-time Major winner Jon Rahm, who also defected to LIV Golf, sealed a triumphant return to the DP World Tour in November by winning the Abu Dhabi Championship. Briton Tyrrell Hatton and Spaniard Sergio Garcia are also rejoining the European Tour.

“The addition of Bryson DeChambeau joining as a member for the first time in Category 1 takes the total of Major champions in exempt membership to 22 for the 2027 season,” the DP World Tour said in a statement.

Winding down

LIV Golf, which shook up professional golf after its launch in 2022, announced in Novembe r that it would begin winding down operations after losing key players and the funding needed to continue operating.

DeChambeau was a staunch LIV Golf loyalist but its demise meant his future was unclear.

He was ineligible to return to the US-based PGA Tour for at least 12 months after his last appearance for LIV Golf.

DeChambeau has been welcomed by the DP World Tour, though, and his 2024 US Open victory ensures him Category 1 status, meaning he can play in as many events as he chooses.

World No. 2 Rory McIlroy has been a fierce critic of LIV Golf and has had a frosty relationship with DeChambeau but said in November the American would add interest to the DP World Tour.

“I think a name like Bryson DeChambeau and everything he brings with him, good and bad, he brings eyeballs, which is a good thing for tournaments,” McIlroy said.

DeChambeau finished 14th at the British Open at 2026 Royal Birkdale after being docked two shots in his second round after video footage showed he improved his swing path by trampling down grass at the fifth hole.

While he can be a divisive personality, DeChambeau is generally popular with galleries and has his own YouTube channel with more than 3 million subscribers. REUTERS