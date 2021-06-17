DeChambeau reveals plan to 'bomb' Torrey Pines

SAN DIEGO • Bryson DeChambeau has dismantled courses with his prodigious length off the tee and on Tuesday said to expect more of the same from him this week at Torrey Pines, where he will try to retain the US Open title.

US Open venues are typically played under difficult scoring conditions, where accuracy off the tee is crucial given narrow fairways that are guarded by thick rough, but the American likes to march to the beat of his own drum.

At Winged Foot last year, the 27-year-old did not seemed bothered when his massive drives missed the fairway as he simply muscled the ball out of the rough and onto the greens en route to a commanding six-shot victory.

DeChambeau, who has transformed his body and is the longest hitter on the PGA Tour, sees no reason to do away with that aggressive strategy at Torrey Pines.

"It's a little bit similar to Winged Foot, albeit the grass and the rough is a little thicker. It's a different type of grass, so you can't get through it as easily," he said.

"For the most part, I'm going to be trying to bomb it as much as possible and try to gouge it out when I don't hit it in the fairway."

In his only two appearances at the regular PGA Tour event held at Torrey Pines, he missed the cut in both 2017 and 2018, which both came before his body transformation.

While he knows a severe test awaits this week, he said his game plan allows him to simplify his course preparation even though he knows Torrey Pines will present new challenges.

"I'd say the rough is a little different, so it's not going to be as easy to get through, I think, with the wedge out here at Torrey Pines compared to Winged Foot," he added. "But I think it's going to be the same sort of strategy. If I can keep hitting it to the front of the greens, two-putting when I get into trouble, I'm going to give myself a great chance this week."

He will play the opening two rounds alongside Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama and Tyler Strafaci.

The United States Golf Association reportedly explored the idea of pairing DeChambeau with Brooks Koepka, but the former declined the option.

The two have had a simmering feud that has heated up after a Golf Channel video went viral at the PGA Championship last month.

As DeChambeau walked behind the camera, Koepka rolled his eyes. Though the video did not air on the Golf Channel, it soon popped up on social media.

DeChambeau was heckled at the Memorial Tournament in Ohio two weeks ago by some fans who yelled out Koepka's name, and could face the prospect of similar treatment at Torrey Pines.

"To be honest, people saying Brooksy's name out there, I love it. I think it's hilarious," DeChambeau said. "I think that as time goes on I hope on the weekend we can play against each other and compete. I think it would be fun."

REUTERS

