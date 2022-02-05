Dechambeau out of Saudi

JEDDAH • Bryson DeChambeau yesterday withdrew ahead of the second round of the Saudi International due to hand and hip injuries, organisers of the Asian Tour's flagship event said.

The American, who has reportedly been targeted to be the face of the proposed Saudi Arabia-backed Super Golf League (SGL), had been among the many top golfers in Jeddah this weekend aiming to win the US$5 million (S$6.7 million) tournament, making its Asian debut after three years on the European Tour.

But the world No. 9 and 2020 US Open champion had a disappointing first round of three-over 73 on Thursday.

This is the latest fitness blow for DeChambeau, who did not look himself during last week's Farmers Insurance Open, where he missed the cut, and he also withdrew from the Sony Open in Hawaii last month due to injury.

Twenty of the world's top 50 golfers are in the International field but so far, unfancied players have taken the limelight.

Italy's Matteo Manassero took a two-shot lead in the opening round after carding a brilliant 62 to finish at eight-under.

However, American Harold Varner III and Spaniard Adri Arnaus shared the second-round lead yesterday after both carded four-under 66 for a total 130.

Matthew Wolff of the United States and Australia's Cameron Smith were joint third at 132 after firing a 67 and 66 respectively.

Six-time Major champion Phil Mickelson had a 69 for a total 136, ending tied 14th for the day.

On Thursday, the reigning PGA Championship winner provided more details of his beef with the PGA Tour, expressing unease that players do not own media rights to their own images in tournaments.

His gripes further illustrate why the mega millions dangled by the proposed SGL to lure top golfers away from the PGA and European Tours is so enticing to pro golfers.

The American said: "We're so far behind because we don't have player representation like the Players Association and the collective bargaining and all those things."

Mickelson, 51, also told Golf Digest that players had little motivation to innovate because only the PGA Tour stood to benefit under the current arrangement.

"For me, it's not enough that they are sitting on hundreds of millions of digital moments. They also have access to my shots, access I do not have.

"They also charge companies to use shots I have hit. And when I did 'The Match' - there have been five of them (exhibitions) - the Tour forced me to pay them US$1 million each time. For my own media rights. That type of greed is, to me, beyond obnoxious."

Players give their media rights to the PGA Tour upon accepting membership, but that is not something "Lefty" agrees with.

"If I had access to my own channel and access to my own media, I would have a camera and microphone on my hat," he said.

"And I would bring viewers in. They would see and hear what is going on. But none of that happens because why would any player do that? To make more millions for the Tour? They already make enough.

"The Tour only understands leverage. And now the players are getting some of that."

The United States-based circuit declined to comment on Mickelson's remarks.

REUTERS

SAUDI INTERNATIONAL

Day 3: StarHub Ch204, 4.30pm