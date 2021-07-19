DeChambeau caps outing in style

SANDWICH • Big-hitting Bryson DeChambeau completed an eventful week at the British Open by signing off in style with a stunning five-under 65 yesterday which he believed showed he could return to challenge one year for the Claret Jug.

The American, who finished on two-under 278, has proved popular with the galleries all week with his spectacular game and running dialogue, although he struggled to master the vagaries of the undulating Royal St George's fairways.

His nemesis Brooks Koepka also produced a memorable final round, posting a 65 that got him to eight-under 272 for the tournament. Overnight leader Louis Oosthuizen, who started the day at 12-under and one clear of his flightmate Collin Morikawa, had yet to complete his round by press time.

DeChambeau meanwhile, had earlier got into a spat with his driver manufacturer after his first-round 71 on Thursday, after saying his weapon of choice "sucked". He later apologised after being accused by Cobra of acting like an eight-year-old.

The flat-cap wearing DeChambeau has enjoyed playing the pantomime role and was laughing and joking with the crowds again yesterday as he lit up the course under blazing sunshine.

His impeccable round, featuring no bogeys, showed what the world No. 6 could produce on a links course and he walked off the 18th optimistic of future challenges.

"Finishing five-under (for the round) is a good feat given it's the Sunday of an Open Championship, and I think I'll learn a lot from this going into next year," said US Open 2020 champion.

"It's one of those things that for me it's going to take time probably to learn the whole ins and outs of Open golf. I don't think I'll ever figure it out, but hopefully one year I can get some of the right breaks going for me and hitting really good with all facets of my game and give myself a great chance to win an Open Championship."

DeChambeau, who missed the cut in two of his last three Open appearances, reeled in his naturally attacking game at times this week, opting to leave the driver in the bag on occasions. It is a policy that has had mixed results.

"There were a few times where the driver got me into a few bad places, and then obviously I had a couple of 4-irons get me into bad places yesterday," he said.

"It's difficult out here. You've got to really manage yourself and make sure you're hitting it on the right parts of the fairway.

"It's one of those things that, as time goes on, I'll keep learning more and more about Open Championship style golf, and one day again hopefully I can hold up the Claret Jug."

REUTERS