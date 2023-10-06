Spanish golfer David Puig turns up the heat on his rivals, leads International Series S’pore by six shots

SINGAPORE – The only thing hotter than the blistering weather on Friday at Tanah Merah Country Club was David Puig’s game, as he fired a six-under 66 that left him at 14-under 130 and in control of the International Series Singapore.
It was the second straight day that he had managed eight birdies – he dropped shots on holes 7 and 10 in the second round after going bogey-free on Thursday – and he was thrilled with his performance so far at the Tampines Course.
The 21-year-old Spaniard, who needed just 25 putts on Friday, said: “Two awesome days, played very good. I think I even played better today than I did yesterday.
“It was pretty hot at the end and I had a couple bad shots on hole 7 and 8 to finish... and instead of trying to be a hero and try to even make birdie or par, where sometimes you make like six or seven, I played steady and had two fives... so overall, very happy.”
Puig hails from La Garriga, in the province of Barcelona, but even that has not prepared him for the tropical heat here. He said half in jest: “I’m probably going to shower at least twice, I’m super hot.”
He had begun Friday morning with a three-shot lead and bogeyed his opening hole, the 10th, but by the end, had doubled that advantage. He is six clear of his nearest challenger, South Korean Eom Jae-woong, who carded a 67 and is on 136 at the US$2 million (S$2.74 million) event on the Asian Tour.
LIV Golf player Puig is still chasing his first victory as a professional but has come close on several occasions. He led after three rounds at the International Series Morocco last November before finishing third and held a three-shot lead after 36 holes at the St Andrews Bay Championship in August but ended joint-14th.
Australia’s Jack Thompson fired a 68 to be third on 137. A large group of nine were a further stroke back on 138. Among them was Hong Kong’s Taichi Kho, who won the Asian Games gold last Sunday. He rebounded from a pedestrian 71 with a 67 and said: “I felt like I had some issues with strategy and a bit of focus yesterday.
“But I was able to clean that up really nicely so I was able to attack the golf course like I thought I could, overall a really good day.”
Austrian Bernd Wiesberger, who has won eight times on the DP World Tour, had back-to-back 69s. He said: “I’m not really getting myself in too much trouble so far. I am driving it nicely but struggling a little bit with the greens with the grain. It’s a bit of an adaptation to do that but most of the day was pretty easy going.”
Like Puig, he noted that staying cool – as the pressure intensifies during the weekend and from the conditions – was vital here. Wiesberger said: “I’ve been to South-east Asia plenty of times so I know what it’s like but you can’t really prepare.
“You can easily lose focus so you need to really step back sometimes and take another breath and just get through 30-40 seconds and have a clear mind over the golf ball and what you’re trying to do but it’s hard.”
Amateur Ryan Ang, who finished tied-12th at the Hangzhou Asiad, signed for a 72 and was joint-35th on 142. He is the sole Singaporean among 16 entrants to make the weekend cut of one under.