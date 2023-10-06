Spanish golfer David Puig turns up the heat on his rivals, leads International Series S’pore by six shots

SINGAPORE – The only thing hotter than the blistering weather on Friday at Tanah Merah Country Club was David Puig’s game, as he fired a six-under 66 that left him at 14-under 130 and in control of the International Series Singapore.

It was the second straight day that he had managed eight birdies – he dropped shots on holes 7 and 10 in the second round after going bogey-free on Thursday – and he was thrilled with his performance so far at the Tampines Course.

The 21-year-old Spaniard, who needed just 25 putts on Friday, said: “Two awesome days, played very good. I think I even played better today than I did yesterday.

“It was pretty hot at the end and I had a couple bad shots on hole 7 and 8 to finish... and instead of trying to be a hero and try to even make birdie or par, where sometimes you make like six or seven, I played steady and had two fives... so overall, very happy.”

Puig hails from La Garriga, in the province of Barcelona, but even that has not prepared him for the tropical heat here. He said half in jest: “I’m probably going to shower at least twice, I’m super hot.”

He had begun Friday morning with a three-shot lead and bogeyed his opening hole, the 10th, but by the end, had doubled that advantage. He is six clear of his nearest challenger, South Korean Eom Jae-woong, who carded a 67 and is on 136 at the US$2 million (S$2.74 million) event on the Asian Tour.

LIV Golf player Puig is still chasing his first victory as a professional but has come close on several occasions. He led after three rounds at the International Series Morocco last November before finishing third and held a three-shot lead after 36 holes at the St Andrews Bay Championship in August but ended joint-14th.