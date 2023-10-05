David Puig swings into the lead in opening round of International Series Singapore

SINGAPORE – David Puig is LIV Golf’s youngest player at age 21 and one of the sport’s most exciting young prospects. And while he has been consistent since joining the Asian Tour in 2022 with six top-15 finishes in just nine starts, a victory still eludes him.

But on Thursday at the Tanah Merah Country Club, Puig fired an early warning that he could break his duck soon as he took the opening-round lead in the US$2 million (S$2.74 million) International Series Singapore.

The Arizona-based Spaniard shot a bogey-free eight-under 64 after the first round of play on the Tampines Course. He holds a three-stroke lead over Chinese Taipei’s Chang Wei-lun and Thai duo Rattanon Wannasrichan and Itthipat Buranatanyarat.

The Oct 5-8 event is the seventh leg of the 10-stop International Series organised by the Asian Tour in partnership with LIV Golf. The winner of the International Series Order of Merit will earn a place on the LIV Golf League in 2024.

American Andy Ogletree, who won the International Series Qatar in February, leads the tournament standings with US$915,832 in prize money, ahead of Japan’s Takumi Kanaya (US$426,233). He carded an opening 68 for a 10-way tie for fifth.

Puig is due a win on the Asian Tour having consistently been in the running since turning professional in September 2022. In his last three appearances, he tied for fourth in the International Series England, ended joint-14th in the St Andrews Bay Championship, and came home in a tie for 11th in the Shinhan Donghae Open in September.

A near-perfect start on Thursday saw him begin with three birdies on the front nine and five on the back, including three in the last four.