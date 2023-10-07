David Puig poised to claim maiden title at golf’s International Series Singapore

SINGAPORE – The haze is back in Singapore and even as the 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) readings rose to an unhealthy range of 107 and 117 on Saturday in the east – where the Tanah Merah Country Club (TMCC) is – it did not stop Spanish golfer David Puig from extending his lead at the International Series Singapore.

The 21-year-old, who held a three and six shot lead after the first and second round respectively, stretched his advantage to nine shots (20-under 196) after carding a bogey-free six-under 66 in the third round.

When Puig, who teed off at 9.41am, was asked by The Sunday Times if the haze had affected him, he was puzzled by the question.

“You mean insects?” he asked.

It was only after this reporter explained the definition of haze – which usually occurs when suspended dust and smoke particles accumulate in the air – that Puig understood the situation.

“Oh, I didn’t notice that, no. But yeah it’s super hot. I’m sweating. All the time I’m trying to refresh myself,” he said.

“I played very good again, hit a lot of fairways and greens and made some putts on the front nine. I missed some on the back but overall played very good, very steady and pretty happy.”

Puig’s 54-hole score at TMCC’s Tampines course was not only the lowest of the season on the Asian Tour, but also the biggest three-round lead of the year, and put him in a prime spot to claim the first tournament win of his career.

South Korea’s Eom Jae-woong’s (205) is second, while Thailand’s Atiruj Winaicharoenchai (206) and Australia’s Jack Thompson (206) are tied for third at the US$2 million (S$2.74 million) event.

Newly crowned Asian Games champion Taichi Kho of Hong Kong was joint-fifth after carding 71 for nine-under 207 alongside United States’ Andy Ogletree (68) and South Koreans Lee Seung-taek and Bae Yong-jun (both 71).

Eom, 35, said: “Puig played very well and he is too far ahead. It will be tough to catch him tomorrow. But I learned a lot from watching how he played today. I will just play my game tomorrow and try to finish the best I can.”

Picking up where he left off, Puig rolled in three birdies and an eagle in his first eight holes. His eagle on the par-five eighth, one of two made for the day, was particularly special.

With about 250m to the pin and his view obstructed by trees, Puig decided to take the riskier option – going for the green with a seven-wood – rather than playing safe by laying up.

“It was a scary second shot for sure, but the layup wasn’t easy so my caddie and I thought I needed to hit a seven-wood to draw it as much as I could.

“It should have came short, which wasn’t that bad, or if it drew a little more it would be on the left side which was good. I mean it drew perfect.”

But Puig still faced a tricky uphill 25-footer putt for eagle.

“It was a very tough putt, but I got a good read and good speed. Those are putts you don’t expect to make but this time it went in,” said the Spaniard, who plays on the LIV Golf tour.

He then recorded nine straight pars and finished off with another birdie.

While the haze did not faze Puig, others like local amateur golfer Ryan Ang, who shot an even-par 72 for tied-48th, noted the impact on their round.

“The haze is actually pretty bad, playing out here you can’t really see holes 16 and 17 that clearly anymore. I’m just trying to get out as fast as I can to be honest,” said the 24-year-old, a final-year accounting undergraduate at the Singapore Management University.

“Hopefully it clears up by tomorrow because quite a lot of players are suffering out there because of the heat as well.”