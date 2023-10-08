David Puig caps off dominant week to claim International Series Singapore title

SINGAPORE – After the winning putt on the 18th hole, David Puig received a long overdue beer shower for clinching his first professional tournament, the US$2 million (S$2.7 million) International Series Singapore.

Puig, who turned pro 13 months ago, carded a one-over 73 at the Tanah Merah Country Club to finish the Asian Tour event on 19-under 269. He was five shots ahead of South Korea’s Eom Jae-woong, who closed with a 69 for his 274 total.

The 21-year-old Spaniard said: “I think I deserved a win probably two or three months before this day. But, yeah, it’s awesome, it’s the best feeling in the world.

“That’s why I practise so hard and yeah, very happy.”

Before his maiden victory, he had come close to winning on numerous occasions.

He led after three rounds at the International Series Morocco last November before finishing third and held a three-shot lead after 36 holes at the St Andrews Bay Championship in August but ended joint-14th. He was also tied-fourth in August’s International Series England.

He pocketed the winner’s cheque of US$360,000 and 700 International Series Order of Merit points, taking him to No. 4 in the rankings. The Order of Merit winner will earn a place on the LIV Golf League in 2024.

The current leader, American Andy Ogletree, signed for a 69, which included an ace on the par-three fourth hole, to finish joint-third with Thailand’s Poom Saksansin (68) on 276.

Puig added: “I’ve had some tough moments. But I was super chill and relaxed with myself and trying to keep knocking on the door.

“I know how to win but it just didn’t show up in me this year.”

Dominating from start to finish, Puig recorded rounds of 64, 66 and 66 and was never threatened. He held a nine-shot lead before Sunday’s round. Despite bogeys on No. 11 and No. 14 – as many as he did in the previous three rounds – he steadied the ship and finished with four straight pars.

He said: “I think I had a pretty rare situation today leading by nine. It’s something you’re not used to but I handled that pretty good. I wasn’t as aggressive as I was the other three days but I think I had full control.”

With a silent fist pump before he was doused by fellow golfers and Mexican brothers Carlos and Alvaro Ortiz, Puig did not display an outpouring of emotions.

“I didn’t react the way I would react probably if I won by one but yeah, it’s very special. I sometimes don’t show how happy I actually am but I’m very happy,” he said.