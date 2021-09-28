Cup win signals new era for U.S.

KOHLER (Wisconsin) • The United States' big guns assembled to take down Europe in the Ryder Cup checked their egos and leaned in to captain Steve Stricker's plan to emerge with an epic victory.

Even famously feuding PGA Tour rivals Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka ended the day at Whistling Straits embracing after a 19-9 drubbing of the Europeans - the biggest victory margin since the revised format in 1979.

At least once it was to the mocking strains of their teammates singing, "Why Can't We Be Friends?"

"Even Brooks and Bryson wanted to play together, that's how much it came together," Stricker said of the spirit of unity that prevailed in the team room.

It is that kind of spirit that Europe parlayed - along with some fine golf - into four victories in the past five editions of the trans-Atlantic matchplay contest.

European veteran Ian Poulter called it their "magic sauce", and while the Americans featured nine of the top 11 players in the world - and a host of Major winners - doubters feared they would not be able to gel in the unfamiliar team format.

DeChambeau and Koepka's feud, which first stemmed from a social media spat before snowballing, was a chief concern, and Stricker apparently never considered pairing them for foursome or four-ball matches.

But even before the exhortations of their teammates post-event, the two were spotted hugging on the course, and DeChambeau said the weekend had proved they could set aside personal differences to get a job done.

"We can all come together as one team," he added. "Even though we are competitors, we can all be friends and have unity."

The Americans are now well-positioned for a sustained run of success in the biennial team event.

Stricker fielded six Cup debutants on his 12-man team to just three for Europe captain Padraig Harrington.

European debutants Viktor Hovland, Bernd Wiesberger and Shane Lowry all struggled, earning a total two points over the three days.

On the other hand, Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa, Harris English, Daniel Berger and Scottie Scheffler - all but one are in their 20s - went a combined 14-4-3 and also played a key role in the singles session.

Europe's team also had four veterans over 40 and an average age of 34.6, while the Americans had an average age of 29.4, with Dustin Johnson, 37, their oldest member.

"This is going to be the next era of Ryder Cup teams for the US side," Cantlay said.

"The young guys on this team get along really well. Everyone has that killer instinct and we are going to bring that to future Cups."

Stricker, who noted his side had an "unheard of" average ranking of 8.9 in the world, said he just tried to set the players up for success and then stay out of their way.

"This is a new era for USA golf," he added. "They are young. They come with a lot of passion, a lot of energy, a lot of game. They are just so good."

Johnson went 5-0 here to become just the fifth player to triumph in each session at a single Cup and the first American since Larry Nelson in 1979 to do so. The others were Americans Arnold Palmer and Gardner Dickinson in 1967 and Italy's Francesco Molinari for Europe in 2018.

The world No. 2 is also keen to replay the role as elder statesman for the 2023 edition in Rome.

"This is the first team where I was the oldest," said the veteran of five Cups. "On the other teams, I felt like I was a younger guy on the team. A little different dynamic... We all have one thing in common, we do not like to lose."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS