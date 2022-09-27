Cup victory boosts Americans' belief

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina - Grinding out a ninth consecutive Presidents Cup victory on Sunday could be a launchpad for American golfers to achieve something they have not managed since 1993 - a Ryder Cup win on overseas soil.

Many of those who defeated a non-European Internationals squad 171/2-121/2 at Quail Hollow are primed to play for the United States against Europe in Rome in 2023.

Jordan Spieth, who went 5-0 to lead the US Presidents Cup squad, said his road-win confidence remains as high as it was after the Americans routed Europe 19-9 at Whistling Straits in 2021 - the biggest Ryder Cup blowout since 1967.

"The same as it was the Sunday a year ago, if not more," he said.

"It's a tall task, going over there. I've played in a couple of away games now, and they're very different. But I'd take this team over there against anybody in the world."

Since a US golf task force was formed after a 2014 Ryder Cup loss at Gleneagles, the Americans are 6-1 in Ryder and Presidents Cups. The lone defeat came at the 2018 Ryder Cup in France.

"Going over there on the road and winning would be incredibly special next year and I really hope I'm a part of the team," Spieth said.

"I'm very confident in our ability to go over there and win. Nobody here has any scar tissue. Everybody on this (team) would very much embrace what that looks like next year."

When it comes to US squads going forward, Max Homa is confident following a 4-0 showing this week after a PGA Tour victory last week. At 31, he could be around for a while.

"I like our chances. I'm one of the older guys on this team, which is crazy. But there's a ton of great Americans right now, some not even here," Homa said.

"So America's going to be in a pretty good place for a little while."

Spieth said each player's attention to detail preparing for matches and team room camaraderie have built strong bonds among the US players.

"What was so cool, which has been very consistent in the previous few Cups that I've been involved in, is everyone's really good at what they do," he said.

Zach Johnson, the 2023 US Ryder Cup captain, was an assistant under US Presidents Cup captain Davis Love III, eager to learn things that might help him next year.

Seven players from the 2021 Ryder Cup team lifted the Presidents Cup on Sunday.

"They're unbelievably prepared and unbelievably confident," Love said of his players.

"I think that's what we saw last year at the Ryder Cup."

Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka were ineligible, having jumped from the PGA Tour to the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series.

But the Americans still had 10 of the world's top 16 players for the Presidents Cup and that was with eighth-ranked Will Zalatoris sidelined due to a back injury.

World No. 5 Xander Schauffele's 1-up victory over Canadian Corey Conners on Sunday secured the win for the Americans.

The US team entered Sunday holding an 11-7 lead after the International squad made a dent into the margin during Saturday's foursome and four-ball events. But the Americans won six of Sunday's 12 singles matches and tied another to put the competition away.

With their ninth straight Presidents Cup, the US improved their all-time record to 12-1-1.

