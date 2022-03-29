'Crazy' win for Thai rookie Atthaya

LOS ANGELES • Thai teenager Atthaya Thitikul won a play-off against Nanna Koerstz Madsen with a bogey on Sunday's second extra hole to capture the JTBC Classic for her first LPGA title.

The 19-year-old rookie, making only her fifth tour start, fired the low round of the week of eight-under 64 at the Aviara Golf Club in Carlsbad, California, overhauling Madsen's three-shot lead going into the final round.

That left her deadlocked with Madsen, who was chasing back-to-back titles after becoming the first Danish LPGA winner in Thailand earlier this month. The Dane carded a final-round 70 for a 16-under 272 total.

After missing a six-foot birdie putt for the win on the first play-off hole, Atthaya took advantage after her rival found the water and claimed the crown with a bogey on the second, with South Korean An Na-rin (68) third on 273.

"I just focus on my game and do the best I can and it has turned out to be (enough)," said the world No. 14, who was joint-fourth at the HSBC Women's World Championships in Singapore earlier this month. "It means a lot. It means the world to me. I know my parents and coaches back home are watching me now. It's meaningful to all of us, not just me."

Atthaya is the youngest winner on the tour since Canadian Brooke Henderson won the 2016 Cambia Portland Classic as an 18-year-old.

"Anyone (who comes) here, they want to win," she said. "I want to win as well, but didn't expect (it would) come really fast, in my rookie year as well. It's just crazy in my mind right now. I cannot believe I became an LPGA winner."

This was just the fifth start of her debut season, though she won Player of the Year honours on the Ladies European Tour last season.

Madsen was disappointed she could not close it out on the last day, but took the loss in her stride.

"It wasn't a very good play-off," the world No. 32 said. "Yeah, I played a good week and I'm happy with the game. I could have maybe have done a little better today, but it was what I could do."

This was the final tune-up for the year's first women's Major, the Chevron Championship in Rancho Mirage, California, which starts on Thursday.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS