Cool McIlroy feels 'less pressure' to win Major

AUGUSTA • Rory McIlroy is not the centre of attention at this week's Masters at Augusta National. All eyes will be on Tiger Woods as he attempts to make his return to competitive golf nearly 14 months after a serious car accident.

That could translate into less pressure on McIlroy to finally break through at the lone Major that has eluded him in his career.

Not only has the Northern Irishman failed to win a Major in nearly a decade (since the 2014 PGA Championship), he has come up shy at the Masters with six top-10 finishes in 13 appearances when a victory would have completed his career Grand Slam.

Woods or no Woods, McIlroy said on Tuesday that he has felt less pressure as time has gone on to snap his Major drought and complete the Slam.

"At the start I was maybe at a different stage of my life where, back then, golf was everything," the 32-year-old said.

"Obviously, look, it's still very, very important. But maybe back then I would think that - I don't know if I would feel like I was fulfilled if I didn't win one or whatever it is, but it's less pressure now.

"I know if I play well, I'll give myself chances to win this golf tournament. It's just a matter of going out there and executing the way you know that you can and stick to your game plan and be patient and be disciplined and (do) all the things you need to do around Augusta National."

McIlroy returns after missing the cut at last year's edition, his first missed cut at Augusta since 2010. The four-time Major champion's best shot at completing the career Slam was in 2015, when he shot a final-round 66 to finish fourth at 12 under, but Jordan Spieth had run away from the pack by then and held on to win.

"You know, if I think back to 2015 when I was coming off that run, yeah, there's certainly less pressure, I feel, than there was then," McIlroy said.

He added that he tries to block out the news during a week like this, though it has helped to have the crowds focus on Woods.

"We were on the ninth green when Tiger and Justin Thomas and Freddie teed off yesterday (in a practice round), and it was a mass exodus from the ninth green to the first tee, and then the back nine was lovely and quiet," McIlroy said. "That's a nice way to get through the first week and sort of go about your preparation, I guess, unhindered."

World No. 2 Jon Rahm is the betting favourite this week and unlike last year, the Spaniard has had time to settle in and prepare for the year's first Major after arriving late at the 2021 Masters following the birth of his first child.

The US Open champion has been one of the most consistent competitors at Augusta since making his Masters debut in 2017 but almost every time has had to conjure up a late surge just to get within striking distance of the leaders.

"I've been there. I've done it, and I know I can play good here," said Rahm, 27. "Hopefully... I get to the back nine on Sunday a little bit closer, not needing a crazy back nine to get the win."

Despite being limited to one nine-hole practice round last year after his late arrival at Augusta, he finished in the top 10 for a fourth consecutive year.

The Spaniard is so comfortable playing at Augusta that he is in the midst of a 15-round stretch where he has shot even par or lower, a streak that began in the second round of the 2018 Masters.

The extra time on site this week has been put to good use since Augusta has lengthened both the par-four 11th and par-five 15th holes while a number of greens have changed.

"It was nice to have the week off last week, get the practice in at home, and then this week see how the course is doing and see the changes," said Rahm.

"We're always eager to see what little tweaks the members have done to the golf course, and it looks fantastic as usual. So I'm excited to get it going."

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE