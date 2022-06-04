'Confident' Harigae targets more

WASHINGTON • American Mina Harigae fired a stunning seven-under 64 to seize a one-stroke lead over Swedish amateur Ingrid Lindblad after Thursday's first round of the 77th US Women's Open.

Harigae made nine birdies against two bogeys to finish one off the tournament record after Lindblad led much of the day at Pine Needles in Southern Pines, North Carolina.

"I was confident that as long as I could hit it where I needed to, then it would be a pretty good day," Harigae said. "But I didn't think it would be this good of a day."

The 32-year-old American, whose parents are from Japan, was one off the US Women's Open 18-hole record of 63 held by Helen Alfredsson from 1994.

Lindblad, a 22-year-old student from Louisiana State University, shot the lowest score by an amateur in tournament history. She needed only 26 putts.

"I hit a few shots close to the pin, and then my putting was great," the Swede said. "Made a few par saves and a few putts for birdies. It just worked from fairway to green."

Their rounds marked the first time since 1999 that two players had shot 65 or better in the Major, which is known for its harsh rough and lightning-fast greens.

Australian Minjee Lee, last month's LPGA Founders Cup winner, shared third on 67 with American Ryann O'Toole and Sweden's Anna Nordqvist.

Harigae, who is still seeking a maiden LPGA title, had her best Major finishes, a share of 13th, at last year's Women's British Open and the 2020 Women's PGA Championship.

"I'm just going to do the same thing as today, one shot at a time," she said when asked about her plan for the second round.

"Try to hit as many greens as I can because I'm really confident with my putting right now."

World amateur No. 2 Lindblad, who won four of her first five college events this year, cannot claim the record US$1.8 million (S$2.47 million) top prize from a US$10 million purse, the largest in women's golf history.

But she was thrilled to play alongside her childhood idol, 51-year-old Swedish legend Annika Sorenstam, who opened with a 74.

"It was really cool. We had fun out there," Lindblad said. "She fist-pumped me for a few birdies, and it was fun."

Sorenstam was delighted with Lindblad's performance.

"Played so solid. Really good touch and she putted beautifully," the 10-time Major winner said.

Nelly Korda, who had not played since February due to a blood clot in her left arm, returned from a 117-day layoff and fired a 70.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE