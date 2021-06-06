Cold but 'good' day for Saso, who leads by 1

SAN FRANCISCO • Yuka Saso went on a birdie blitz on a frigid Friday afternoon at the Olympic Club to card a four-under 67 and grab a one-stroke lead heading into the weekend at the US Women's Open.

The 19-year-old player from the Philippines drilled a long putt on her final hole for her sixth birdie of the day for a six-under 136 total at the Major, one clear of South Korea's Lee6 Jeong-eun (67).

"I love playing golf and am just thankful that I'm here," said Saso, who is seeking her first LPGA Tour win and who models her swing after four-time men's Major champion Rory McIlroy.

"I hit good shots from the rough today and holed a couple putts. I think that made my day good."

Lee6 nearly caught Saso at her last hole but her birdie putt died just short of the hole and the tournament's 2019 champion had to settle for solo second place.

"The course is not that easy but with my focus, attention and efforts, I think I can do better," the South Korean player said of the sprawling oceanside course.

The Cinderella story of New Jersey high school student and overnight co-leader Megha Ganne seemed like it was destined to come crashing back to earth after two early bogeys in her morning round. But the 17-year-old amateur proved she is full of fight, mixing three birdies with bogeys for a 71 to grab a share of third spot on 138 with fellow American Megan Khang (70).

The shot of the day came off the nine-iron of Jennifer Kupcho (73), whose tee shot on the par-three 13th bounced twice before disappearing into the cup for the first ace of this year's tournament.

The shot proved to be a momentum shifter for the American, who nailed two more birdies and avoided any bogeys the rest of the way to sit one-over and still very much in the mix.

A dangerous group of experienced players lurk not far behind the leaders including 10-time LPGA tour winner Feng Shanshan (70) of China, who is fifth on 139 after two solid rounds.

Seven-time Major winner Park In-bee (69), 11-time LPGA Tour winner Lexi Thompson (71) and overnight co-leader Mel Reid (73) are tied at two-under in a share for sixth place.

6 Fairways found by US Women's Open leader Yuka Saso in the second round.

Title holder Kim A-lim (70), 2014 champion Michelle Wie West (80) and 2010 winner Paula Creamer (76) were among those who missed the six-over cut.

REUTERS