Clark holds off McIlroy to capture maiden golf major at US Open

LOS ANGELES – Wyndham Clark held his nerve to card an even-par 70 on Sunday to win the 123rd US Open, capturing his first major title and denying four-time major winner Rory McIlroy his first in nine years.

Clark, whose previous best finish in six prior major starts was a tie for 75th, shrugged off two late bogeys, closing with a pair of confident pars to seal the victory with a 10-under par total of 270 at Los Angeles Country Club.

That was good enough for a one-shot win over McIlroy, who also closed with a 70. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler also carded an even par final round to finish third on 273.

“You know, I just felt like my mom was watching over me today,” said the 29-year-old, whose mother, Lise, nurtured his golf dream but died of cancer when he was in college.

“I just feel like it was my time,” Clark said.

Clark, ranked 32nd in the world, started the day tied for the lead with Rickie Fowler and had a three-shot lead after his fourth birdie of the day at the par-five 14th where he hit his “shot of the tournament.”

McIlroy, playing a group ahead, had bogeyed the same hole.

But Clark’s lead dwindled to one after bogeys at 15 and 16, and McIlroy kept the pressure on with an unlikely par at 17 – where his errant tee shot ended up on the fairway of the neighbouring second hole.

Clark missed the green at the par-four 17th, but stuck his third shot within two feet of the pin for a needed par.

His approach at No. 18 left him 60 feet, and he made a confident run with his first putt and sealed the victory with a par putt from within three feet.

McIlroy had opened with a birdie, then parred 12 straight, finding green after green but unable to get any birdie putts to drop.

He bogeyed the 14th, where his third shot was plugged deep in the muddy bank of a bunker and he received a free drop, only to miss a nine-foot par-saving putt.

“The putter, I’ll rue some of the chances I missed,” McIlroy said. “It was hard to get the ball close all day.

“I hung in there and fought right to the end and didn’t quite get the job done.

“But I’ll keep coming back until I get another one,” added McIlroy, who counts the 2011 US Open among his four majors but has not won one since winning the Open Championship and PGA Championship in 2014.