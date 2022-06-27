Chun is not one who wants an easy victory

BETHESDA (Maryland) • Chun In-gee's response to setbacks is that she does not want any competition she is taking part in to be "too easy" and that she will remain positive regardless of her results.

The South Korean world No. 33, who dominated play over the first two days of the Women's PGA Championship to open up a six-shot lead, found the going tougher on Saturday at Congressional Country Club in Bethesda, Maryland.

She battled to a three-over 75 and saw her lead chopped in half going into yesterday's final round.

Although she led the field by as many as seven shots early in her round, her advantage gradually shrunk after a bogey on the 15th and double-bogey on the 16th.

Chun recovered from that late wobble with pars on the 17th and 18th holes to leave her on eight under for the tournament with a 54-hole aggregate 208.

She later put a positive spin on her challenging round, saying it should make for a competitive final round yesterday.

"I'm excited and looking forward to an exciting final round," said the 27-year-old, who is seeking her third Major win.

"If it's going to be too easy, then I feel it is boring. So I just want to enjoy another day tomorrow.

"It was a little tough out there... but I'm so proud of myself because I hang in there after I had double-bogey on 16th. After I made two pars and then I'm so proud of that.

"I just want to keep being positive. No matter where I am, I'm ready to make another good day or another good round if I can."

Chun's nervy third round left a clutch of players with grounds for optimism heading into the final round.

Lexi Thompson and South Koreans Choi Hye-jin and Kim Sei-young were in a three-way tie for second on five-under 211.

Thompson overcame an early stumble that included two bogeys in her opening four holes to shoot a 70.

A bogey-free back nine saw her move up the leaderboard with birdies on the 12th, 14th and 15th holes. The American attributed her form to the fact she no longer pays attention to the leaderboard during her rounds.

"Looking at leaderboards does me no good, honestly, so really just focusing on my score, my shot at hand," the 27-year-old said. "That's all I can do."

Choi also shot a 70 while Kim ended the day with a 71.

Australia's Hannah Green was alone in fifth place on four under after her 72.

Thailand's Atthaya Thitikul had the day's lowest score, shooting a 68 that had six birdies.

She was tied for sixth on three under, alongside Canada's Brooke Henderson (73) and Americans Jennifer Chang (73) and Jennifer Kupcho (74).

Northern Ireland's Stephanie Meadow (72) and Australia's Minjee Lee (73) were six shots off the lead.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS