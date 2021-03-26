Choo digs in for win

Choo Tze Huang ended a four-year title drought yesterday by narrowly winning the first leg of the Singapore Pro Series Invitational and claiming the winner's cheque for $3,000.

He closed with a one-over 72 to finish on 141 at the 36-hole event presented by Fintech Alliance Global (FTAG), one stroke ahead of fellow golf professional Jesse Yap (72) at the Sentosa Golf Club (SGC).

Not including charity events, it was the 34-year-old Choo's first tournament win since he bagged the Palm Springs-SPGA Golf Series in Batam in March 2017.

It was a nerve-wracking finish at the Serapong course as he bogeyed the 18th hole and watched on as flightmate Yap missed a birdie putt that would have given him the victory.

Choo, who lost 16kg after embarking on a fitness regimen, said: "It was close as different players caught up through the round, but I was lucky I never lost the lead and managed to hang on for the win. I felt I swung good under pressure and held myself up well mentally."

He is planning to compete on the Japan Golf Tour and Japan Challenge Tour from May, and the result is a big morale booster.

He added: "Hopefully, this is the first of many wins in 2021."

The Singapore Invitational consists of eight legs held at two venues, Tanah Merah Country Club (TMCC) and SGC, from March to January next year, and has a total prize purse of $94,800.

The next leg will be held at TMCC's Tampines Course on May 3-4.

Eighteen Singapore pros and six local amateurs will compete over two days (36 holes) in the mixed-gender competition for a share of the $10,600 pot in each leg.

Each event will count towards the 'Race to FTAG Cup', where the winner of the Order of Merit will receive a bonus of $10,000.

For national development squad player Daryl Low, 16, it was a good opportunity to test himself against the country's best golfers as he prepares for the SEA Games qualifiers which start in June.

Daryl, who recorded the day's lowest round of 69 and finished seventh at 146, said: "I've learnt to take golf shot by shot, instead of focusing on the scores, and that really helped me improve my performance from the first round."

Koh Dengshan (70) and Abdul Hadi Uda Thith (72) finished joint-third on 143, while Amanda Tan (eighth) was the top female golfer after notching a 147 (71, 76) total.