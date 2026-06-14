China’s Sui Xiang claims first title in three years with win at Moutai Singapore Ladies Masters

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World No. 436 Sui Xiang won the Moutai Singapore Ladies Masters with a seven-under 209 total, a stroke ahead of the Philippines' Florence Bisera.

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SINGAPORE – Chinese golfer Sui Xiang ended a three-year winless drought on June 14, as the 27-year-old claimed the Moutai Singapore Ladies Masters title by a stroke.

At Laguna National Golf Resort Club’s Masters Course, she mixed three bogeys with two birdies to card a final-round one-over 73 and finish with a seven-under 209 total, one shot ahead of the Philippines’ Florence Bisera (70).

Canadian amateur Shauna Liu and Indonesian Holly Halim, who shot matching one-under 71s in the final round of the US$120,000 (S$154,000) event, trailed Bisera by a stroke in tied-third.

“It’s been three years since I last won a title, so the win this week is definitely very encouraging and it’ll motivate me to keep training and competing,” said Sui, who finished tied-36th at the last edition of the tournament in 2024.

“I also really enjoy competing at this event in Singapore and two years ago, I didn’t really play very well on the final day and there was some regret, but I feel like I’ve made up for it with today’s performance.”

After the first day of the 54-hole tournament, Sui sat tied-sixth following an opening three-under 69, before surging five spots up the leaderboard to claim the outright lead with a sizzling 67 in the second round.

With the chasing pack closely behind her, the world No. 436 remained steady, even as inclement weather caused play to be suspended for slightly more than an hour at 3.05pm.

While she finished over par on the final day, she did enough to clinch the title and the winner’s cheque of US$21,600.

She said: “Overall my mental state was pretty good today, though I was definitely quite nervous for the last few shots, but anyone would probably be nervous in a situation like that.”

Sui’s last triumph came at the Tianjin Ladies Challenge in April 2023, four months after her maiden professional win at the 2022 Guowei Centre Plaza Zhuhai Challenge.

While victory has eluded her since then, the world No. 436 has registered some decent results, with nine top-10 finishes in 22 starts on the China Ladies Professional Golf (CLPG) Tour in 2024 and 2025.

In 2025, she finished on sixth on the tour’s Order of Merit, the season-long rankings to determine the No. 1 golfer on the circuit.

Even before her win in Singapore, she had some promising performances in 2026, including a second-place finish at the Beijing Women’s Open in May, where she finished two strokes behind the eventual champion Liu Yujie.

On what has helped her, she said: “I’ve been working on my long game recently.

“My putting has seen also more improvements lately – it used to be quite bad so focused on it in training and the results have been pretty good.”

Despite the loss, Bisera was still encouraged by her performance in the Republic as she aims to finish within the top 20 on the circuit’s Order of Merit this season.

The CLPG Tour rookie, 24, said: “I tried my best today, but it was not enough to get across the line. Still, this finish has given me a lot of confidence. I know I can compete at this level and I will keep improving for the rest of the season.”

Amanda Tan was Singapore’s top golfer this week, placing tied-30th after wrapping up the event with a closing 73 to card a four-over 220 total.