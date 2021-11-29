Chan wins after par save on last hole

PHUKET • After 1,890 days, Chan Shih-chang is again a winner on the Asian Tour.

The Chinese Taipei golfer yesterday rolled in a four-foot par putt on the final hole to win the US$1 million (S$1.4 million) Blue Canyon Phuket Championship - the circuit's first event in 20 months.

The hiatus brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic made the wait all the more sweeter for Chan, who shot a final-round four-under 68 to finish on 18-under 270, beating Thailand's Sadom Kaewkanjana (67) and Kim Joo-hyung (66) of South Korea by one shot.

On pipping playing partner Sadom to the US$180,000 winners' cheque, the 35-year-old said: "It's impossible, it's amazing. I am so happy to be back after the problems everyone has had with Covid.

"My front nine was not very good but an eagle on the ninth hole turned things around.

"I always enjoy coming to Thailand. I feel very relaxed playing here. Actually, I feel less pressure playing here than playing back home.

"It's my second win since my baby boy arrived eight months ago. I guess its baby luck."

This was his first victory since the Asia-Pacific Diamond Cup in Japan on Sept 25, 2016, and his third overall on the Tour.

Sadom had looked set to force a play-off but had his first bogey of the day when he missed a six-foot par putt on the last hole.

Chan had started the day tied for the lead with Sihwan Kim, who appeared to be cruising to the title despite starting his final round with a bogey. The American walked off the 10th hole four under for the day after a run of three successive birdies and, at one point, he held a three-shot lead.

That all changed on the back nine when a bogey at the par-four 13th reduced his lead to one shot and by the time he had putted out at the 15th, he was in a three-way tie with Sadom and Chan, who had pulled level on 17 under.

Sadom and Chan then birdied the 16th to leave Sihwan adrift for the first time. A bogey at the par-three 17th meant he eventually settled for a 70 and ended in a four-way tie for fourth on 272.

At the final hole, both Chan and Sadom missed the green with their approach shots but the former claimed the title when he rolled in his par putt following the latter's miss.

"I was first to go on the tee and I thought if I can hit it on the fairway, I can put some pressure on Sadom," Chan said.

Sadom was looking for his fifth win in two months after winning four times on the All Thailand Golf Tour, but will take confidence into this week's Laguna Phuket Championship, the next Asian Tour stop.

"I tried my best, I came so close. It's disappointing to bogey 18 but I will learn from it and come back stronger next week," he said.

The Blue Canyon opener comes a month after the Asian Tour announced it would be launching 10 events next year in partnership with LIV Golf Investments, a company backed by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, worth a total of US$200 million.

