Champ lifts Asian hopes

AUGUSTA • For several weeks, Hideki Matsuyama was a doubtful starter for his Masters defence. But his never-say-die attitude has now put him in the hunt for more golfing history at Augusta National.

On a brutal, gusty Friday when only 13 players broke par in the second round, Japan's first Major champion fired a three-under 69 to share second place with three others. They were five strokes behind Scottie Scheffler, who seized control with a stellar 67 for an eight-under 136 total.

First-round leader Im Sung-jae of South Korea slipped back after a 74 to be bunched on 141 with Matsuyama, South African Charl Schwartzel (69) and Ireland's Shane Lowry (68).

"I think I played well. Justin (Thomas), who I was playing alongside, easily shot five under and he gave me a boost which resulted in my good performance," said Matsuyama.

"My goal is to play good golf. But it's easier said than done. I will make sure to prepare myself well (for the weekend)."

Only three golfers - Tiger Woods (2001, 2002), Nick Faldo (1989, 1990) and Jack Nicklaus (1965, 1966) - have successfully retained their titles in Masters folklore and the Japanese has shown tremendous fighting spirit, first by overcoming his lingering injury woes, and then producing some wonderful golf to raise Asia's hopes.

Following an opening 72 on Thursday, he used a hot start with three birdies over his first six holes to haul himself into contention.

The 30-year-old missed several chances to go even lower, lipping out on the eighth hole and missing opportunities in his last two holes.

Whenever he got into trouble, the eight-time PGA Tour winner showed some deft touches to make par saves on Nos. 12, 13 and 14.

"I think I had a good performance," said Matsuyama. "Looking at the scores of other players, I thought it must be pretty difficult to play (due to the windy conditions)."

A two-time PGA Tour winner, Im stayed strong in the tough conditions to remain in the hunt for a first Major victory following three birdies against five bogeys.

"The weather was very fluctuating… the wind directions and everything was very confusing when I was trying to decide on hitting shots, some of the headwind made the iron selection difficult," said Im, who was runner-up in his Masters debut in November 2020.

World No. 1 Scheffler, who has won three of his last five PGA Tour tournaments, was the sixth player to hold a five-shot lead after 36 holes in Masters history.

With the day's best score, he matched the record held by Jordan Spieth (2015), Raymond Floyd (1976), Jack Nicklaus (1975) and Herman Keiser (1946), who all went on to win the tournament.

"I feel like I've been very committed to my shots. I've done a really good job mentally of just setting up to the shots and accepting hitting bad ones and being fully committed to hitting good ones," he said.

Among those who missed the four-over cut were Americans Spieth (76), Brooks Koepka (75) and Bryson DeChambeau (80).

PGA TOUR, REUTERS

MASTERS

Day 4: Singtel TV Ch115 & StarHub Ch206, tomorrow, 2am