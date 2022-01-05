Casey targets win after 'unfinished business' here

After finishing joint second in the 2019 edition of the SMBC Singapore Open, English golfer Paul Casey is determined to go one better this year.

The organisers confirmed yesterday that he will begin his 2022 campaign at Sentosa Golf Club from Jan 20 to 23.

Casey, ranked 27th in the world, finished two shots behind Thailand's Jazz Janewattananond at the Serapong course two years ago. He did not participate in the last edition, which saw American Matt Kuchar triumph in 2020, just before Covid-19 shut down world sport for months.

The Asian Tour event, which was not held last year due to the pandemic, has an increased prize purse of US$1.25 million (S$1.7 million) this year, up from the US$1 million on offer in the previous edition.

Casey first played in Singapore's national open in 2012, finishing in a tie for 10th, but is no stranger to winning in Asia, having claimed the Shinhan Donghae Open in South Korea in 2011 and the Volvo China Open and TCL Classic, also in China, both in 2005.

The 44-year-old, who will be looking to win his 22nd career title, said that he had committed to play last year before the tournament was postponed.

Casey said: "I love the event, the golf course and the city and I definitely have some unfinished business there. I'd love to have my name on that trophy.

"Given the tough two years Asian golf has faced, I felt it was important I continue to support the event. As a global player, I feel obligated to help grow the game and impart my knowledge and experiences to the next generation of Asian golfers."

The SMBC Singapore Open has attracted some of the top stars of golf, including then-world No. 1 Jordan Spieth in 2016, and 2017 Masters champion Sergio Garcia, who won the 2018 title.

Last month, event organiser Sportfive said it is "unlikely" spectators will be allowed "but limited hospitality is being planned".

Sportfive said it has been working closely with the authorities to ensure all public health and safety protocols will be followed. More details will be shared later, it added.