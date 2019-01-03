Casey joins elite S'pore Open field

He was named as a captain's pick by European Ryder Cup skipper Thomas Bjorn and Paul Casey duly repaid the faith by clinching 11/2 points from three matches in the victory over the United States in Paris in September last year.

The 41-year-old Englishman will showcase his sublime shot-making skills at Sentosa Golf Club's Serapong Course from Jan 17-20 after he confirmed his participation in the US$1 million (S$1.37 million) SMBC Singapore Open yesterday.

Casey was one of the world's most consistent golfers last year, achieving 12 top-20 finishes.

Five were top-10 finishes, including a victory at the Valspar Championship in March - his first PGA Tour win in nine years.

Casey has played in the Singapore Open once before in 2012, when he finished in a tie for 10th.

Said the world No. 22: "It wasn't a difficult decision to make (to return) as I have fond memories of the Singapore Open and Sentosa Golf Club.

"I played well there in 2012 and I was impressed by the golf course and the overall set-up.

"It is an ideal event for me to start the year and it will be a very good test early on in the year."

The former world No. 3 will be joined in the elite field by Ryder Cup teammate and defending champion Sergio Garcia.

The 38-year Spaniard, who won the 2017 Masters, will be making his third successive appearance in Singapore.

Other high-profile players teeing off at Serapong include 54-year-old American great Davis Love III, and 22-year-old Englishman Matthew Fitzpatrick, one of golf's rising stars.

Tickets for the SMBC Singapore Open are on sale via Apactix.

Sazali Abdul Aziz