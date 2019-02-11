Casey hopes 3-shot lead enough to hold off Lefty

PEBBLE BEACH (California) • Paul Casey had six birdies in a five-under 67 at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am for a three-shot, 54-hole lead he hopes will be enough to prevent Phil Mickelson from winning the storied tournament a fifth time.

Teeing off as part of a four-way tie for the lead, Casey jumped clear after his effort at Spyglass Hill gave him a 200 total on Saturday.

He ended a nine-year drought on the PGA Tour when he won the Valspar Championship last March, holding off Tiger Woods and Patrick Reed by a stroke.

The Englishman told Golf Channel: "I want to give myself as many opportunities (to win) as I can this season and I've already given myself one this week. I'm enjoying it."

Left-hander Mickelson carded 70 at host course Pebble Beach for a 203 total, within striking distance of matching Mark O'Meara's record five wins. Lucas Glover (70) and Scott Piercy (69) were a stroke further back. South Korean Choi Ho-sung, whose fisherman swing has made him a social media sensation, failed to make the cut after managing only 224 ( 72-75-77).

Strong winds and an occasional rain squall made for testing conditions on Saturday, and Casey acknowledged that the weather created an element of luck. He said: "You can't control the weather. You just have to cross your fingers and hope you're at the right part of the course at the right time."

The gallery would also be a factor. With everyone having played all three courses, the field will come together at Pebble Beach, where Mickelson will no doubt be the fan favourite.

Thirteen of his 43 Tour victories have come in his native California, and another would match the number his long-time rival Woods has recorded in the Golden State.

Mickelson battled with two straight bogeys on the exposed coastal stretch around the turn, but turned it around with a brilliant eagle at the par-five 14th.

"The drive on 14 was a 'hellacious' bomb. That thing was way out there," the five-time Major winner said with pride of the 330-yard drive. "I can rarely reach that hole ever (in two) and I had a four-iron in, so that thing was pretty nasty."

His second shot landed some 12 feet in front of the hole and might have rolled in if not for the damp conditions that caused his ball to screech quickly to a halt three feet short.

