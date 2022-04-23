Cantlay, Schauffele happy with 59

NEW ORLEANS • Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele teamed up to shoot a tournament record 13-under 59 in the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, taking a one-stroke lead in the team event on Thursday in Avondale, Louisiana.

FedExCup champion Cantlay sank a 27-foot eagle putt at the par-five second hole to get their round rolling. The American pair finished with 11 birdies, including on each of the final three holes at TPC Louisiana to set the mark in the four-ball format.

It will not go down as an official round of 59, rarefied air on the PGA Tour, but Schauffele will take it all the same.

"Yeah, it counts for me," the Tokyo Olympics gold medallist said. "I haven't done it before. I don't think Pat has either. I'll count it in my book."

Cantlay added: "I wasn't really thinking about 59 just because it's best ball. Yeah, I mean, just trying to make a birdie on par-five like every other week."

The team lead compatriots Matthew NeSmith and Taylor Moore by one shot.

Cantlay and Schauffele are world No. 4 and No. 12 respectively, while at the other end of the spectrum are NeSmith and Moore, who are ranked outside the top 150 and have never won on tour.

Three pairs shot 61 for a tie in third - Aaron Rai and David Lipsky; Tommy Gainey and Robert Garrigus; and Doc Redman and Sam Ryder.

Defending champions Cameron Smith and Marc Leishman of Australia opened with a seven-under 65, as did another powerhouse pairing, Viktor Hovland of Norway and two-time Major champion, American Collin Morikawa.

The field will play the alternate shot format for the second and final rounds while the third round will revert to four-ball - where both golfers play each hole and choose the better score between them.

REUTERS