Cantlay, Rahm primed for two-man battle

ATLANTA • Patrick Cantlay and Jon Rahm seem to have made the Tour Championship a two-man race.

Cantlay shot a bogey-free four-under 66 on Friday to hold the lead for a second straight day at the PGA Tour's season finale, while world No. 1 Rahm fired a second consecutive 65 to narrow the gap to one stroke at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.

BMW Championship winner Cantlay was 17 under, after starting the week at 10 under via a staggered start that favours those with the most FedEx Cup points.

Fellow American Bryson DeChambeau (67) was in third place at 11 under, six off the lead while Justin Thomas (67) was fourth at 10 under.

The winner earns not only the 2021 FedEx Cup, but also a tidy US$15 million (S$20.1 million) bonus prize. Because of those stakes, FedEx Cup leader Cantlay said he was doing his best to make it feel like any other week on Tour.

"Everything that I'm telling myself is just to stay totally present and shoot the lowest score I can every day, and not get ahead of myself," he added.

"Sunday will feel like a normal Sunday, I'm sure. But, until then, I think it's really important to stay present and I've done a good job of that so far."

The in-form Cantlay is seeking his fourth win of the season, dating back to last October.

He and Rahm were playing partners in the final pairing on Friday - and they were side by side again for the third round yesterday.

"You definitely feed off the other player," Spain's Rahm said.

"When you have somebody like him who played a round with very few mistakes - you could argue that it could have been a lot lower - it only motivates me to keep doing a little bit better.

"Even though I want to focus on myself, every time you see a score, you know he's not going to let up and he keeps putting it in the fairway and on the green and in the fairway and on the green.

"It can raise your playing level a little bit as well as much as me raising his level when I'm making birdies."

Tony Finau (67), Kevin Na (67), Norway's Viktor Hovland (68), Australia's Cameron Smith (68) and Harris English (69) were tied for fifth at nine under.

