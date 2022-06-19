Cancer survivor Dahmen in front

BOSTON • One is a two-time Major champion at just 25 years old. The other almost decided not to show up for his Monday qualifier.

Despite those differences, Collin Morikawa and Joel Dahmen shared the 36-hole lead at the US Open.

Reigning British Open champion Morikawa shot the low round of the day, a four-under 66, and unheralded Dahmen posted a 68 to tie for the lead at five-under 135 on Friday at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts.

The duo were one shot ahead of defending champion Jon Rahm of Spain (67), Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland (69), and fellow Americans Hayden Buckley (68), Aaron Wise (68) and Beau Hossler (67).

Lurking not far behind on a jam-packed leaderboard was American world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who posted a 67, to sit at three under.

Morikawa started his round on the back nine with three birdies, made a fourth birdie at the par-four first hole and absorbed his only bogey of the day at No. 4.

"This week, I think I was just really sticking and knowing what the shots were gonna be like," he said.

"I stuck to this little shot shape that I have and was gonna play it, and figure out a way to play it."

Dahmen, like many pros and amateurs in the field, qualified for the US Open in a 36-hole qualifier earlier this month.

He said in the build-up that he initially did not want to bother with what is considered to be golf's toughest Major, but his instructor convinced him to attempt to qualify and make up his mind from there.

"Thirty-six holes left in a US Open is a lot longer than 36 holes at any other golf course," said world No. 130 Dahmen, a cancer survivor with one career win on the PGA Tour, after putting four birdies and two bogeys on his card to nose ahead of the crowded field.

"We're just going to keep plugging ahead."

Playing in Morikawa's group, Rahm made an early move with an eagle putt at the par-five 14th. After a string of pars and a bogey at No. 1, the world No. 2 birdied two of his last five holes to improve to four under.

"It was about as enjoyable as a US Open walk can be, really," he said. "When you have two guys playing as good as we both were, I think it makes it even better for us as well."

McIlroy, the 2011 champion, recovered from a nightmarish double bogey on the third hole to shoot a one-under round and stay in the hunt for his first Major in eight years.

"I got it in in the least amount of strokes possible on that hole after what happened," he said.

"I stayed patient and I knew I was going to give myself chances if I just hit the ball the way I have been hitting it."

Scheffler had the shot of the day at No. 14, when his third shot from out of the rough rolled onto the green and straight to the cup for an eagle.

He won four events in his six starts earlier this season, culminating at the Masters, his first Major, and that red-hot form in the first four months of the year has given him confidence.

"I don't really come to tournaments expecting too much. I just show up and try to do my best," Scheffler said.

"I've been hitting the ball really well this year and playing some good golf and I'm just trying to continue to do that."

Notable players who missed the cut at three-over included Sergio Garcia of Spain, Im Sung-jae of South Korea, Ireland's Shane Lowry, and Americans Webb Simpson, Jim Furyk and Billy Horschel.

LIV Series recruit Phil Mickelson will also have to wait another year for a chance to complete a career Grand Slam, after the record six-time US Open runner-up shot a 73 on Friday and finished 11 over, missing the cut by a mile.

REUTERS

US OPEN

