Canadian bank drops Johnson, McDowell

LOS ANGELES • The Royal Bank of Canada ended its sponsorship of golfers Dustin Johnson and Graeme McDowell on Wednesday, after they were included in the field for the first event of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series event in England.

The 54-hole tournament starts next Thursday in London, the same day that the RBC Canadian Open begins in Toronto.

A day after the RBC Open issued a statement saying officials were "disappointed" former world No. 1 Johnson had made the decision to play in the breakaway circuit, RBC itself confirmed it had severed ties with both Johnson and 2010 US Open winner McDowell.

"As a result of the decisions made by professional golfers Dustin Johnson and Graeme McDowell to play the LIV Golf Invitational Series opener, RBC is terminating its sponsorship agreement with both players," RBC said.

"We wish them well in their future endeavours."

The move came as the US-based PGA Tour confirmed it would pursue disciplinary action against members who play in the money-spinning LIV series without authorisation. It had already declined to grant releases to any players for the London tournament.

"As communicated to our entire membership on May 10, PGA Tour members have not been authorised to participate in the Saudi Golf League's London event, under PGA Tour Tournament Regulations," the PGA Tour said.

"Members who violate the Tournament Regulations are subject to disciplinary action."

Johnson, a two-time Major champion, said in February he would stay loyal to the PGA Tour, but when the 42-strong field for next week's tournament was released, it was confirmed he will be among the players who will vie for a US$25 million (S$34.4 million) purse.

RBC is not the first sponsor to drop golfers over LIV Golf. International shipping company UPS dropped England's Lee Westwood last month and six-time Major winner Phil Mickelson lost a string of sponsors after his comments in February on the controversial tour and its Saudi financial backers.

