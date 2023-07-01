Canada's Taylor Pendrith and USA's Taylor Moore share Rocket Mortgage Classic lead

LOS ANGELES – Canada’s Taylor Pendrith and American Taylor Moore are not big names in golf, but they are hoping to get to the top one day, starting with the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

On Friday, Pendrith fired an eight-under 64 to share the lead with Moore after the second round of the PGA Tour event. The Canadian, chasing his first Tour title, and Moore, who won his first in March, stood on 13-under 131 at Detroit Golf Club.

World No. 127 Pendrith has managed only one top-10 effort this season, a share of seventh at Pebble Beach, but is bogey-free so far.

“I played very solid, no bogeys again today, which was great,” he said. “Hit a lot of really good wedge shots on my front nine. Back nine was a little bit more of a grind, but putter kept me in it.

“All in all, super happy and excited for the weekend.”

Pendrith was a runner-up last season at Detroit and said that he had “learnt a lot”.

“Got to play aggressive,” he added.

“There’s still tons of birdies out there, so just stay aggressive and keep making birdies.”

Moore, ranked 51st, was sixth at the 2022 event and on Thursday shared the 18-hole lead for the first time in any PGA Tour event with an opening 64. He carded a 67 on Friday.

“I got off to a good start, felt like I got into a pretty good rhythm,” said the American, who won the Valspar Championship in March. “Saw some putts go in and was pleased about that. Feeling good for the weekend.”

Swedish rookie Ludvig Aberg (67) and Rickie Fowler (65) shared third on 132 with two-time Major winner Collin Morikawa (67), fellow Americans Adam Schenk (68) and Justin Lower (65) and England’s Aaron Rai (68) sharing fifth on 133.

American Andrew Landry jumped 74 spots with Friday’s low round, tying the course record of 63 and settling at nine-under. He was tied with Peter Kuest (70), Dylan Wu (69), Australian Cam Davis (65), Canadian Adam Hadwin (68) and Austrian Sepp Straka (66).

Defending champion Tony Finau (71) missed the cut and was one-under for the tournament.

Sam Bennett (75) tumbled from third place with two double-bogeys, was 83rd and on the wrong side of the cut line when he teed off on the par-four, 18th following a bogey at the 16th.

But he birdied to sneak into the weekend. AFP