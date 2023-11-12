Campbell birdies last to win Hong Kong Open title from Smith

HONG KONG - New Zealand's Ben Campbell sunk a 10-foot birdie putt at the last to win the Hong Kong Open by a shot from former British Open champion Cameron Smith in a dramatic finish to the Asian Tour event at Fanling on Sunday.

Campbell hit a four-under par 66 to finish 19-under and pip Smith to a title previously won by major champions Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose and Greg Norman, with overnight leader Phachara Khongwatmai suffering a late slump to drop into a tie for third.

"I was battling away all day," said Campbell, who becomes the first player to win the tournament since its return from a four-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I didn't get off to the best of starts and the swing wasn't feeling that great.

"I was getting a bit tight in the swing but from past experiences I was able to put together a couple of nice swings down the stretch, which really helped."

Phachara led Smith by a shot with Campbell a further stroke back when the final trio stood on the 16th tee, but the Thai's drive deep into the bushes resulted in a double bogey that dropped him into a share for second with Campbell.

However, a birdie at the next for Phachara and Campbell, who both sunk six-foot putts, meant the three players went to the final hole level on 18-under.

Campbell prevailed, rolling in a perfectly judged downhill putt to win by a stroke from Smith, while Phachara's bogey saw him finish in a tie for third with Canada's Richard Lee.

"I hit a few putts there in the practice round so I knew what I was doing," said Campbell.

"I knew I was just going to aim and let it fade in there. It's always nice to pull off the shot. Doing it under pressure's another thing." REUTERS