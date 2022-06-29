'Calm' Jaymie, 17, qualifies for US Girls' Junior C'ship

National golfer Jaymie Ng teed off her United States stint with a winning start on Monday, as the 17-year-old earned her ticket to the July 18-24 US Girls' Junior Golf Championship.

She shot a one-under 72 at the one-day qualifier at the Glendora Country Club in California to finish third, one stroke behind Americans Kristina Xu and Anna Song.

The top five, including Americans Nikki Oh and Jude Lee, qualified for the US Girls' Junior in Kentucky. Singaporean Denise Ng missed the cut with a nine-over 82.

Jaymie said: "It feels so unreal. I never thought that I would be able to qualify for such a prestigious event with lots of history, and with top US and international juniors trying to qualify.

"I felt really excited because it was my first time playing here, and there were so many good players playing in this qualifier so I felt a little nervous as well."

The junior event is one of 13 national golf championships organised by the United States Golf Association. Open to amateurs under 19, it consists of two days of stroke play for more than 150 players, with the leading 64 competitors advancing to a matchplay competition to decide the champion.

Jaymie has been on a hot streak after she won the Singapore Junior Golf Championship on June 9.

She also helped the Republic post a joint-best fourth at the Queen Sirikit Cup on May 27 alongside teammates Shannon Tan and Yoko Tai.

In her first competition in the US, the Singapore Sports School Year 5 student had just one practice round and three days at the range before the qualifier, but managed to shine in a field of 54 players from seven countries.

She will be playing another two tournaments in San Diego to prepare for the US Girls' Junior.

Having seen her work rate, national coach Matt Ballard is not surprised by her achievements as he praised Jaymie for "a level of poise unmatched by her peers", adding that she is working on increasing her length from the tee.

He said: "Her ability to deal with adversity very well, remain calm, patient and execute consistent routines are what separates her from others. Jaymie drives it straight and her approach play with her hybrids is exceptional.

"Playing the US Girls' Junior will be a fantastic opportunity to test her game against some of the world's best junior golfers. It will be a stepping stone for Jaymie as she continues to develop into one of Asean's finest junior golfers."