Call to keep golf's long-hitters in check

LOS ANGELES • Golf's ruling bodies have said it is time to rein in the increasing distances players are hitting the ball, a trend they assert is detrimental to the game.

The Distance Insights Report, released jointly by the US Golf Association (USGA) and The R&A on Tuesday, leaves the door open to a "bifurcation" of the rules which could lead to players using clubs and balls manufactured to different regulations.

The report said that since 2013, the average driving distance on the US-based PGA Tour and European Tour has increased at a rate of about one yard per year, now averaging 294 yards. Top women have shown a similar rate of increase, now averaging more than 250 yards on the LPGA Tour.

Such distances can reduce the strategic challenge of many courses, for example, by allowing players to avoid the danger of a deep bunker not by accuracy - but simply by smashing their drives over it.

"We believe that it is time to break the cycle of increasingly longer hitting distances and golf courses and to work to build a long-term future that reinforces golf's essential challenge and enhances the viability of both existing courses and courses yet to be built," the report said.

"In reaching this conclusion, we recognise that the governing bodies might have done more in addressing the implications of the continuing increases in hitting distances and course lengths.

"And we believe it is never too late to do the right thing for the future."

Some of the world's most famous courses are being overpowered by players. The Old Course at St Andrews has been rendered almost toothless in calm conditions, with many professionals able to reach several of the par fours off the tee.

At Augusta National, home of the Masters, the club has bought surrounding land to give itself the option of lengthening the course but it is running out of room to go beyond the hole extensions already made in recent years.

The report also said the bodies "will assess the potential use of a Local Rule option that would specify use of clubs and/or balls intended to result in shorter hitting distances".

USGA executive director Mike Davis told Reuters it was difficult to get everyone on the same page, but that "we've got a problem the game needs to solve together".

