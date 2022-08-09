Buhai 'digs deep' for Muirfield glory

LONDON • South Africa's Ashleigh Buhai survived a disastrous 15th hole to claim a "life-changing" victory in a marathon play-off against South Korea's Chun In-gee in the Women's British Open at Muirfield on Sunday.

Both players tied on 10-under par after 72 holes, and, in near total darkness, it was Buhai who eventually secured the final Major of the season with a par four at the fourth extra hole, the 18th.

Chun bunkered her drive and took five, while Buhai got up and down from a greenside bunker, holing out from two feet for victory.

She was close to tears as husband David rushed onto the green and gave her a kiss and a loving hug as she became the first South African to win a women's Major since Sally Little in 1988.

"It's been a lot of hard work over many years," said the 33-year-old, who won the first of three South African Amateur titles when she was just 14.

Her professional career has never quite hit the same heights with three wins in Europe and three South African Opens.

She had never won an LPGA title until now, and a Major at that, to make it even more special.

Five ahead overnight, she had to survive a triple-bogey seven at the 15th - that dragged her back into a tie with Chun - before snatching the dramatic play-off win.

"I'm very proud of myself," Buhai said. "I had to dig deep. But I was surprisingly calm in the play-off. Just tried to stay in the moment.

"Before I hit the bunker shot in the play-off, my caddie (Tanya Paterson) said 'show them why you are ranked No. 1 in bunkers this year'. It was great to do it."

Compatriots Gary Player (1959) and Ernie Els (2002) were Buhai's heroes growing up, and she joins both golfing greats as winners of the Open Championship at Muirfield. "I am so proud to join them as Major winners at Muirfield," she added. "It really is going to be life-changing."

Chun was magnanimous in defeat. The winner of three Majors, including this year's Women's PGA Championship, said: "I never gave up and gave it my all. Ashleigh played a brilliant bunker shot and deserved it. I'm very happy for her."

Japan's Hinako Shibuno, the 2019 winner, finished third on nine under after a final-round 71.

