Bryson's stellar 60 features two eagles

WASHINGTON • Bryson DeChambeau was proud of his performance in the second round of the BMW Championship on Friday, even as he missed a six-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole that would have secured a 59 for the 13th sub-60 round in PGA Tour history.

The American had to settle for a 12-under 60 that gave him sole possession of the lead when play was suspended due to darkness.

"I misread the putt, but it was an awesome opportunity," the 27-year-old told Golf Channel.

"I had a couple of shots, a couple of opportunities on No. 17 and 18, and it didn't happen. But still really proud of the way I handled myself. It's great to feel pressure again, which is awesome."

It would have been the first 59 on tour since Scottie Scheffler at The Northern Trust last year and the third 59 in FedEx Cup play-off history.

World No. 6 DeChambeau, who won his first Major at the US Open last year, made eagle at the par-five fourth and No. 16 at Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills, Maryland, and added eight birdies without a bogey.

The score put him at 16-under 128 through two rounds. He held a one-shot advantage over Patrick Cantlay (63), with world No. 1 Jon Rahm a further stroke back. The Spaniard finished his round yesterday and signed for a 66.

DeChambeau's second shot at No. 16 was among the highlights of his round.

After finding the rough off the tee, he had 252 yards to the pin. His shot rolled to the back of the green, caught a downslope and trickled to within three feet for his eagle, putting him in position for a 59.

Needing just one birdie for a 59 - or two birdies for the second 58 in tour history - he instead settled for par on each of the final two holes.

The 16th was not the only place DeChambeau rescued himself out of the rough. He hit only half of all fairways in regulation but still landed 16 of 18 greens in regulation.

"A lot of putts went in. A lot of things went right," he said.

"We got a lot of great numbers out of the rough today, and I played my butt off and never thought too much about anything until the last few holes."

